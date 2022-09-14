Edison, NJ man indicted for murder; ex-girlfriend’s body found in car in Atlantic Highlands

A Middlesex County man accused in a deadly domestic violence case has been indicted for murder, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced Wednesday, stemming from the discovery of his ex-girlfriend’s body in his car in Atlantic Highlands.

Jordan J. Vilcatoma-Correjo, 28, of Edison, has been charged with first-degree murder and second-degree disturbing human remains in connection with the June death of 26-year-old Sonia Gonzales, also of Edison.

Atlantic Highlands police recovered Gonzales’ body from Vilcatoma-Correjo’s Honda Accord the morning of June 10, while the car was parked in the area of Asbury Avenue between Navesink and Grand Avenues.

Vilcatoma-Correjo was also at the scene and immediately taken into custody, Linskey said.

He has remained at Monmouth County jail, pending future court proceedings.

The Monmouth County Grand Jury indictment included an aggravating factor that would make him eligible to be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, if convicted.

Gonzales was born in Peru and was being laid to rest there, according to an online obituary.

Anyone with information about the case has been asked to contact MCPO Detective Thomas Manzo at 800-533-7443 or Atlantic Highlands Police Department Detective Lieutenant Michael Zudonyi at 732-291-1212.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

