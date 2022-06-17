ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS — Already charged with having a woman's dead body in a vehicle, a Middlesex County man has now been charged with the woman's murder.

The Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office announced Friday that 28-year-old Jordan J. Vilcatoma-Correjo, of Edison, is charged with first-degree murder. He had already been charged with desecration of human remains.

Both charges are connected to the death of his former girlfriend, Sonia Gonzales, also of Edison.

Shortly before 7:45 a.m. on June 10, Atlantic Highlands police were called to the area of Asbury Avenue, where they located a Honda Accord, and Gonzales' body inside the vehicle.

Vilctatoma-Correjo was also located at the scene and was immediately taken into custody.

“We hope that the first-degree murder charge announced today offers some small measure of solace to Sonia Gonzales’ loved ones,” Acting Prosecutor Lori Linskey said. “This has been a rapidly unfolding investigation involving many moving parts that nonetheless swiftly produced stellar results, due in large measure to the collaboration with our investigative partners, for whom we are sincerely grateful.”

Anyone with information about this matter is still being asked to contact MCPO Detective Thomas Manzo, at 800-533-7443, or Atlantic Highlands Police Department Detective Lieutenant Michael Zudonyi, at 732-291-1212.

