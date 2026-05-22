🌊Toms River restored its overnight curfew for teens in the Barrier Island

🌊Shore towns increased police presence after recent pop-up parties

🌊Rain and cool temperatures could reduce crowds during Memorial Day weekend

TOMS RIVER — Despite the dreary forecast for the Memorial Day weekend law enforcement continues to prepare for possible pop-up parties and teen gatherings.

Toms River police reinstated a 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew for minors on the Barrier Island to "protect against threats to peace and good order which will unquestionably recur if it's not in place," according to a declaration of a local emergency. The township has implemented the curfew every summer since 2020

The order is in effect for North Beach, the area of the township north of the border with Lavallette and Ortley Beach, the area of between Seaside Heights and Lavallette. Exceptions include juveniles accompanied by a parent or legal guardian, those going directly to and from work, and those in emergencies.

Violators will be given two curbside warnings by police and an opportunity to leave. After a second warning, the juvenile may receive a "stationhouse adjustment." A parent or guardian may also be contacted.

Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow says that the weekend will not be a complete washout. There will be a 36 to 48-hour period of much-needed steady rain, making for some miserably wet and cool weather on Saturday and much of Sunday.

"Then we will enter a drying trend with a few showers around into Memorial Day Monday. Temperatures for the duration will be below normal for this time of year, so not great for the beach or pool," Zarrow said.

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Rainy forecast could keep Memorial Day crowds smaller

Seaside Heights police chief Tommy Boyd, who was preparing for a busy weekend, says the rain has lowered his expectations for trouble during the weekend.

"We're a weather-driven town. If we don't have the (good) weather, it's definitely gonna affect people coming, no doubt in my mind," Boyd said.

Police in Wildwood have been preparing for possible pop-up parties and issued cease-and-desist orders to two organizers. Long Branch police also plan a large presence following Tuesday's pop-up party, which led to six arrests.

The poor forecast has led Edison to postpone its Memorial Day parade on Saturday. Bradley Beach canceled its Memorial Day festival and parade.

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