🔥A fire at Sun Retreats RV Park in Barnegat destroyed five RVs on Saturday

🔥Firefighters stopped the flames from spreading into nearby woods

🔥 The Ocean County Fire Marshal is investigating the cause

BARNEGAT — A fire at an Ocean County campground destroyed five RVs on Saturday afternoon, sending smoke that could be seen from Seaside Heights.

The fire at the Sun Retreats RV Park on Route 72 in Barnegat was reported late Saturday morning and quickly engulfed two of the five destroyed RVs, according to the Barnegat Volunteer Fire Co. A nearby weather station in Toms River recorded winds at 15 mph.

Firefighters working with the New Jersey Forest Fire Service kept the fire from spreading into the surrounding woods but three more RVs burned while two more were left with fire and heat damage.

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Response to a fire at the Sun Retreats RV Park on Route 72 in Barnegat (The Lakewood Scoop) Response to a fire at the Sun Retreats RV Park on Route 72 in Barnegat

Campground families face a long recovery

A witness told Jersey Shore Online he heard an explosion before the fire started. The Ocean County Fire Marshal's office is investigating the cause of the fire, which is not considered suspicious.

Sun Retreats RV Park is a campground with 225 hookups for water and campfire gas. A GoFundMe campaign says some guests stay for the entire summer and return every year.

"These families lost gazebos, decks, grills, golf carts, and countless personal items that made their seasonal sites special. The impact is overwhelming, and the road to recovery will be long," campaign organizer Lois Hillwig said on GoFundMe. "The funds raised through this campaign will help them purchase new campers, replace essentials like utensils and towels, and rebuild the spaces that brought so much joy and comfort."

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