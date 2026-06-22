🚨A Stafford Township man was killed following a crash on the AC Expressway

🚨Police say Joseph Pagano crossed the highway and was struck by an SUV in a lane

🚨Five people in two other vehicles suffered minor injuries

HAMILTON (Atlantic) — A man who left his pickup after a crash on the Atlantic City Expressway Saturday night was killed after he was hit while standing in the road.

A Dodge pickup truck driven by Joseph J. Pagano Jr., 34, from the Manahawkin section of Stafford Township, was struck in the westbound lanes near Exit 12 (Route 40) around 10:15 p.m., according to State Police. Two other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Pagano pulled the pickup into the right shoulder, crossed the highway and was struck in the left lane by a Nissan SUV. The Nissan was then struck by a Kia.

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Three people in the Nissan and two in the Kia received minor injuries in the crash, according to police. Their identities were not disclosed by the police.

State Police always recommend that drivers who become disabled while driving on a highway to remain inside their vehicle and not get outside to inspect damage

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