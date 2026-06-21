🚨A single-engine plane that left Ocean City late Saturday crashed in Maryland

🚨All 3 males aboard the aircraft were killed

🚨The plane was registered to a Maryland flight school, police say

BOWIE, MD — A small plane that left New Jersey late Saturday night crashed in Maryland killing all three on board, according to officials.

The single-engine Piper PA-28 left Ocean City Municipal Airport around 11:30 p.m. headed for the Montgomery County Air Park in Gaithersburg, Maryland, according to Maryland State Police.

Prince George’s County Public Safety Communications received an iPhone crash alert around 11:45 p.m., indicating the plane went down near Routes 50 and 301 in Bowie, Maryland, according to police.

Map shows locations of Ocean City, NJ, the crash site in Bowie, MD and Montgomery County Air Park in Gaithersburg, MD (Google Maps via Canva) Map shows locations of Ocean City, NJ, the crash site in Bowie, MD and Montgomery County Air Park in Gaithersburg, MD

Close call for nearby neighborhood

A ground and aerial search located the plane at approximately 3:45 a.m. Sunday in a wooded area near a residential area in Bowie. FAA records show the plane is registered to a flight school in Maryland. Police said the plane may have been participating in a training flight.

"It's absolutely a tragic incident that we are here investigating today; it could've been even worse because of the proximity of the crash, literally, right next to a townhome community in Bowie," Maryland State Police spokeswoman Elena Russo said.

The identities of the pilot and two passengers were not disclosed except that they were all males.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

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