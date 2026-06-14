Saturday in Strathmere, I walked off the beach, over the dunes, and for a few minutes I let myself do the thing I have been doing my whole adult life. I daydreamed about owning a place at the Shore.

In my head it was simple. Walk off the beach, cross the dunes, and there is the house — bayside, across the road, water in the backyard. In reality, my car was parked on that road, and the houses across it are not for sale to people like me, and probably never will be.

I love our cabin in Sullivan County. I would not trade those weekends for anything. But the Shore dream does not go away just because you have a different dream that came true. It just sits there quietly, and every time I drive through certain parts of South Jersey it gets a little louder.

Maybe the backbays are just in my DNA. My great-grandfather was a bayman on Barnegat Bay — worked the water for a living, knew every creek and inlet, built a life around the tides. I never met him, but I think about him every time I am near that water. Driving out of Strathmere toward the mainland, you pass through the meadows — acres and acres of green wetlands, creeks and back bays threading through them, boaters and wave runners out on the water, people fishing from small boats tucked into the marsh grass. I love that backbay vibe. I have always loved the smell of low tide — that mix of salt and mud and marsh that some people wrinkle their nose at and I have never once minded. And somewhere in the back of my mind, every time, the same thought: what if the house was back there? On the mainland side, off the island, where the water is just as real but the price tag is not insane?

So I looked into it. Here is what I found.

a lovely home in Marmora NJ | Google Maps a lovely home in Marmora NJ | Google Maps

Marmora — Route 9, not the Parkway, and 15 minutes to Ocean City

Marmora sits in Upper Township, just over the bridge from Ocean City and a short ride from Strathmere. And here is the detail that matters to me — you do not need the Parkway to get there. Route 9 runs right through it, parallel to the Parkway the whole way, no exit ramps, no traffic backups at the toll. Just a regular road through a regular town that happens to be 15 minutes from the beach and right on the edge of the back bay I love so much.

The numbers tell an interesting story. Some current listings in Marmora put the median asking price for new listings around $650,000 — driven up by renovated colonials and turnkey properties in the more desirable pockets. But the broader median home value across Marmora sits closer to $330,000, well below the Cape May County median of roughly $440,000. That gap matters. It means there is real range here — from move-in-ready homes in the $600,000s down to solid, older homes well under that, especially if you are willing to do some updating yourself.

This is Upper Township school district, minutes from the free beach at Strathmere and the boardwalk at Ocean City, right around the corner from the kind of backbay views I was daydreaming about on Saturday. Not on the water. But close enough to smell it.

Homes in Forked River on Barnegat Bay | Google Maps Homes in Forked River on Barnegat Bay | Google Maps

Forked River — actual Barnegat Bay waterfront, under $600K

Up in Ocean County, Forked River is the example that surprised me most. As of this spring, the median listing price for homes in Forked River was right around $599,000 — and that figure includes genuine waterfront properties. Homes with lagoon access and direct routes out to Barnegat Bay, some with docks already in place, have been listing in the high $500,000s to low $600,000s. A bungalow with 200 feet of water frontage. A raised ranch rebuilt after Sandy with 60 feet of vinyl bulkhead. Real boats, real docks, real bay access, at a price point that is not a fantasy.

Next door in Barnegat Township, the median listing price runs even lower, around $507,000. For someone willing to be a few minutes further from the open bay, that is meaningful room to work with.

Forked River puts you close to the marinas and dock-and-dine restaurants along the Barnegat Bay corridor, with Long Beach Island a short drive away for the days you want the ocean itself. Somewhere out there my great-grandfather worked these same waters. There is something about that thought that makes Forked River feel less like a real estate listing and more like a homecoming.

The reality check — even the bay side of LBI has moved on

I want to be honest about why mainland towns matter more now than they used to. Beach Haven West, the lagoon community on the mainland side just before the bridge to Long Beach Island, used to be the classic answer to "how do I get bay access near LBI without paying LBI prices." That answer does not really work anymore. Recent median sale prices in Beach Haven West have been running between $850,000 and $925,000, even with values reportedly down from a year ago. Waterfront listings with real lagoon access are commonly listed well above $1 million.

Beach Haven West is still beautiful. It is just not the value play it once was. Which is exactly why towns a little further from the island — Marmora on Route 9, Forked River and Barnegat Township along the Garden State Parkway's western side — are where the actual opportunity sits right now.

Back to the daydream

I do not know if I will ever actually do this. Life is complicated and the cabin already has my heart in a lot of ways. But Saturday, standing on the dunes at Strathmere, looking back across the meadows toward the mainland, it did not feel like a fantasy in the way it used to. It felt like a place I could actually point to on a map.

Fifteen minutes from the beach. Route 9, not the Parkway. The backbay right there. The smell of low tide drifting in through an open window. Under $600,000, if you know where to look.

Someday.