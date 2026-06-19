I grew up on the Shore side of that traffic.

A little west of the Parkway, but close enough that we did not say we were going to "the shore." We simply went to "the beach."

Mays Landing, Atlantic County. Close enough to the water that summer weekends meant watching everyone else arrive. And Mays Landing was a split down the yellow brick road. Veer to the left and you were headed to the Atlantic County beaches. Go to the right, the Cape May County beaches. And they all came through our town. This was before Route 55 was completed and every dad had their route. The out-of-towners came in waves — literally. You could feel the population of your town shift on a Friday afternoon. You could also feel the excitement of all those travelers. The AC Expressway and the Garden State Parkway filled up going south, and by Saturday morning the Shore was a different place than it was on Tuesday.

I have been watching this migration for a long time. I have also soaked in all our Fast Traffic reports for many years. And I can tell you that the old rules — avoid the Parkway south on Friday, avoid it north on Sunday night — still apply. What has changed is that the bad traffic has spread across more of the week, like a slow tide nobody asked for.

Here is what the data says, and what a lifetime of watching it confirms.

When not to go — heading south

Friday afternoon remains the undisputed worst southbound window. Leave before 9 a.m. and you have a fighting chance. After that, prepare for bumper-to-bumper on the Parkway south. The Friday window from roughly 2 to 6 p.m. is when the working world collides with the vacation world and neither one moves.

Saturday morning from 8 to 11 a.m. is the second worst southbound stretch and a lot of people walk right into it every single weekend. They pack the car, grab a coffee, hit the road at 9 — and sit. This is the moment when every family in New Jersey had the same idea at the same time. Saturday rental checkouts are typically at 10 or 11 a.m., which means the incoming wave and the outgoing wave are sharing the same stretch of Parkway simultaneously.

Thursday afternoon is the one that has crept up on people in recent years. Thursday southbound is now a genuine problem from roughly 1 to 7:30 p.m. People figured out that leaving Thursday beat the Friday traffic. Then everyone left Thursday. Now Thursday is Friday.

When not to go — heading home

Sunday afternoon and evening is the Mount Everest of bad Shore traffic. The worst northbound window on Sunday runs from 2 to 8 p.m. Anyone who has sat in that northbound crawl through Ocean County on a hot Sunday in July knows exactly what that feels like. The beach was perfect, nobody wanted to leave, and now six hundred thousand people are all doing it at once.

Here is the honest truth about that window. Late Sunday afternoon at the Shore is genuinely one of the best times to be there. The crowds thin out. The water is warm. The light goes golden. The boardwalk has breathing room. The people who leave at 2 p.m. to beat traffic are leaving the best part of the day behind. There is no clean answer. That is just the reality.

Think of it like leaving a baseball game early. If you bolt in the seventh inning to beat the parking lot, you will hear the stadium roar for something you missed. Leave right after the final out and you are stuck in the lot with everyone else. But hang around for an hour, and it's a different drive entirely. Sunday at the Shore works the same way.

Monday is not the escape hatch it once was either. If you are still at the Shore on a holiday Monday, plan for the worst between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. northbound. The people who stayed to beat Sunday traffic are now all leaving together on Monday.

Quiet beaches are the best | photo by EJ Quiet beaches are the best | photo by EJ

The windows that actually work

If you must leave on Saturday morning — and most of us must, because that is when the rentals turn over — leave before 7 a.m. Find something to do until check-in time. Drive down early, grab breakfast at a Shore diner or pancake house, walk the boardwalk before the crowd arrives, take the kids to the beach before the umbrellas go up. You will already feel like you have had half a day at the Shore before your key even hits the lock.

For the return trip, Sunday evening traffic typically clears after 9 p.m. That is a real option if you can manage it — stay for dinner, stay for the sunset, stay for ice cream on the boardwalk, and let the cars go. The Sunday evening Shore, after the crowds have thinned, is its own reward. Then drive home in the dark with the windows down.

Tuesday and Wednesday are the best days of the week to be at the Shore and the easiest to drive. Nobody is there. Parking is available. Restaurants have tables. The beach has space. The only problem is that most rental weeks don't turn over mid-week, and most of us have jobs.

The Shore rewards the early riser and the patient waiter. It has always been that way. The Parkway has not changed its mind.