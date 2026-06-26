2 young lives lost on Route 40 — and police still aren’t saying what led to the crash
🚨A dirt bike rider and passenger were killed in a crash in Atlantic City
🚨Police said a BMW struck a Yamaha dirt bike on Route 40 around 9:40 p.m.
🚨The crash marked the sixth fatal collision on Route 40 in Atlantic County this year.
ATLANTIC CITY — Two people were killed when their dirt bike was rear-ended Thursday night.
City police said Inzamamul Haque, 20, was driving a BMW M2 sedan on Route 40 (Black Horse Pike) in front of Stockton University, where he hit the Yamaha YZ250 dirt bike around 9:40 p.m. The two riders were ejected from the bike.
Baseem K. Taliaferro, Jr., 21, from Galloway, and his bike passenger, Yasmeen R. Williams, 21, from Egg Harbor City, were pronounced dead at the scene.
ALSO READ: World Cup crowds fall short, NJ Transit says it overspent millions
Police did not disclose the circumstances of the crash or if any charges were filed in the case.
Route 40 was closed all night and did not reopen until the Friday morning commute.
It was the sixth fatal crash on Route 40 in Atlantic County this year, according to State Police records.
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom
Biggest layoffs in New Jersey this year
Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt