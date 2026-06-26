🚨A dirt bike rider and passenger were killed in a crash in Atlantic City

🚨Police said a BMW struck a Yamaha dirt bike on Route 40 around 9:40 p.m.

🚨The crash marked the sixth fatal collision on Route 40 in Atlantic County this year.

ATLANTIC CITY — Two people were killed when their dirt bike was rear-ended Thursday night.

City police said Inzamamul Haque, 20, was driving a BMW M2 sedan on Route 40 (Black Horse Pike) in front of Stockton University, where he hit the Yamaha YZ250 dirt bike around 9:40 p.m. The two riders were ejected from the bike.

Baseem K. Taliaferro, Jr., 21, from Galloway, and his bike passenger, Yasmeen R. Williams, 21, from Egg Harbor City, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Map shows location of Route 40 (Black Horse Pike) and Albany Street in Atlantic City (Canva/Google Street Map) Map shows location of Route 40 (Black Horse Pike) and Albany Street in Atlantic City

Police did not disclose the circumstances of the crash or if any charges were filed in the case.

Route 40 was closed all night and did not reopen until the Friday morning commute.

It was the sixth fatal crash on Route 40 in Atlantic County this year, according to State Police records.

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