The summer of 2026 has been something else.

It started a few weeks ago when Judi and I broadcast live from the New Jersey Hall of Fame ceremony, joined by inductees Big Joe Henry, Tommy James, Eddie Brigati of the Rascals, David Bryan of Bon Jovi and Joe Piscopo. Last week Judi and I took the show to the Asbury Park boardwalk. Today Kyle and I brought it south — to Atlantic City, Steel Pier, and the boardwalk where I was born.

That last part is not a figure of speech. I was born at what was then called Atlantic City Hospital. It is AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center now. I walked past it this morning on my way up Pacific Avenue and had to stop and take a photo of the Frank Sinatra Wing. I mean, how much more Jersey can it get.

I got there early, the way I always do. Walked Pacific Avenue, then back up to North Beach and Steel Pier. Snapped photos of a city I have loved my whole life — the Korean War Memorial, the old Boardwalk National Bank with its gorgeous arch, the Hard Rock guitar against the sky, Resorts Casino framed through the trees, Fralinger's Salt Water Taffy still standing on the boards where it has always been. The full gallery is below.

photos by EJ photos by EJ

A great day on the pier

Kyle and I set up under the NJ 101.5 tent at Steel Pier and the listeners came. They always do. We met people from all over — longtime regulars and first-timers — and we talked about Atlantic City, about summer, about what this stretch of boardwalk has meant to New Jersey for more than a century.

We were also joined by a very special guest. Dennis Malloy stopped by Steel Pier today, which gave Kyle and me the chance to welcome him back in person before his official return alongside Judi on July 13. It was a moment. Dennis at Steel Pier, in the city where so much of New Jersey radio history lives. Felt right.

We also had the pleasure of spending time with Anthony Catanoso, President of Steel Pier, and Director of Marketing Sharon Franz, who made us feel completely at home on the pier. Steel Pier has been here since 1898. It has outlasted nearly everything around it and it is still the best spot on the Atlantic City boardwalk to watch the ocean, ride a few rides, and remember what a Jersey summer is supposed to feel like.

July 10th is the next big date at Steel Pier — fireworks at 9:30 p.m. right off the back of the pier, plus the Steel Pier Family Fun Kickoff Weekend running July 10, 11 and 12. Free activities, discounted rides, and the best view of the fireworks on the entire Shore. Put it on the calendar.

The summer of '26 is just getting started. And what a summer it has been.