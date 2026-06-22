🔴 An Atlantic City man pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

⚠️ Police said surveillance video showed Lamar Parker repeatedly hitting a man with a hammer.

➡️ Parker faces four years in prison when he is sentenced on Aug. 19.

ATLANTIC CITY — A city man faces four years in prison for beating another man bloody with a hammer.

On Monday, Lamar Parker pleaded guilty to third-degree aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in Superior Court in Atlantic County. The 42-year-old Atlantic City man faces four years in prison under the plea, according to county prosecutors. Sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 19.

Lamar Parker (Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office/Canva) Lamar Parker (Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office/Canva)

Victim was found bleeding outside Atlantic City store

The plea comes four months after police found a male victim bleeding from the head at an Atlantic City convenience store on Congress Avenue on Feb. 22, 2026. The victim, who was outside the store, was desperately holding the store doors closed; his attacker was still inside.

Atlantic City police went inside and arrested Parker. Officers said they later reviewed surveillance footage that showed Parker going up to the victim and repeatedly hitting him on the head with a hammer.

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