I was born in Atlantic City.

Not everyone can say that. Not everyone who says it means it the way I mean it — as a geographic fact that never quite left the bones. Atlantic City is not a place I discovered or visited or fell in love with from a distance. It is where I started. The smell of the ocean and the salt air on the boardwalk is not nostalgia for me. It is something closer to memory that lives in the body.

This Friday, June 26, Kyle and I are bringing the New Jersey 101.5 midday show to Steel Pier — right on the boardwalk in Atlantic City — from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Come find us.

Last Friday Judi and I were on the Asbury Park boardwalk. Monday we broke the news about Dennis Malloy coming back. Now this Friday it is Kyle and me, live from the Steel Pier boardwalk in the city where I was born. What a summer this has been, and we are barely into it.

We want to see you. Long-time listeners, new listeners, people who have been calling the show for years and people who have never stopped by a live broadcast before — Friday is the day. Come say hello, shake a hand, and spend a few hours on one of the greatest boardwalks in the world.

Steel Pier (Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto) Steel Pier - Atlantic City, New Jersey

What's happening at Steel Pier this week

Steel Pier is running its Two Ticket Tuesday and Thursday deal and Bonus Ticket Wednesday and Friday specials all week — so if you are planning a family day at the pier, Tuesday through Friday are your best value days for rides.

Friday the 26th — the day Kyle and I are live — there are fireworks at 9:30 p.m. right off the back of Steel Pier, presented by North Beach AC. That is one of the best fireworks viewing spots on the entire Jersey Shore. Come for the broadcast in the morning, stay for the fireworks at night, and make a full day of it.

Saturday the 27th and Sunday the 28th bring the Atlantic City Power Boat Race, and Steel Pier is again the best viewing spot on the water. If you have never watched a power boat race from the boardwalk, this is the weekend to fix that.

For families, Steel Pier has everything — rides, games, food, live music, the Observation Wheel with views that stretch up and down the coast, and helicopter rides above the beach for the ones who want to see Atlantic City from the air. There is no better combination of classic Jersey Shore and genuine summer fun anywhere on this coastline.

Come find us Friday

Judi has the day off. Dennis does not return until July 13. So it is EJ and Kyle, live on the Steel Pier boardwalk, in the city where I grew up watching the ocean and dreaming about being on the radio.

Forty-eight years later, I still get to do this.

Come find us. We will be the ones with the big smiles and the NJ 101.5 tent, right there on the boards.

Travel back in time to a colorized Atlantic City circa 1919 Atlantic City was once considered 'America's Playground,' one of the most popular destinations along the eastern seaboard. This video shows what the boardwalk looked like during its peak. These are some standout screengrabs. Gallery Credit: Joe Votruba





