Las Vegas may be the country’s casino capital, but don’t count Atlantic City out.

In fact, four Atlantic City casino resorts are in the running to be named among the very best casino hotels in America in USAToday's latest 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards.

A panel of travel experts nominated 20 casino hotels from around the country that they say offer the complete package: great gaming, outstanding accommodations and top-notch amenities. Atlantic City landed four spots on that prestigious list.

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Wolfgang Puck American Grille inside The Borgata, Atlantic City (Google Street View) Wolfgang Puck American Grille inside The Borgata, Atlantic City (Google Street View)

Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa

Borgata earned praise for its upscale accommodations, many featuring Atlantic Ocean views. Experts also highlighted the resort’s expansive casino, luxurious spa, multiple pools, shopping and its lineup of restaurants, including Angeline by Michael Symon.

Hard Rock Casino, Atlantic City, NJ Google Street View Atlantic City Hard Rock Casino

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City

Hard Rock was recognized for blending high-energy casino action with its signature rock-and-roll atmosphere. The resort boasts more than 2,000 slot machines, over 100 table games, an Asian gaming room, plus a spa, pool, restaurants, bars and lounges. Let's not forget about Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena where I recently saw The Giess Who put on an epic show. https://nj1015.com/hard-rock-arena-atlantic-city-shows/

Dimitrios Kambouris, Getty Images Dimitrios Kambouris, Getty Images

Ocean Casino Resort

Ocean was singled out as Atlantic City’s premier oceanfront destination. Among its standout features are the Eclipse Indoor/Outdoor Pool, Exhale Spa + Bathhouse, award-winning restaurants, lively nightlife, Ovation Hall and what USA TODAY notes is the nation’s largest TopGolf Swing Suite.

Boyd Gaming Resorts Digital Boyd Gaming Resorts Digital

Resorts Casino Hotel

You could argue Resorts is the granddaddy of them all. It made the list not only for its renovated rooms, ocean-view accommodations, rooftop indoor/outdoor pool and 80,000 square feet of gaming space, but also for its place in history. Resorts became the first legal casino to open outside Nevada when it debuted in 1978, forever changing Atlantic City.

The competition is stiff, with legendary destinations like Bellagio, Caesars Palace, Wynn Las Vegas and The Venetian also nominated.

Still, having four Atlantic City properties among just 20 nominees is something New Jersey can brag about. If you’re someone who believes AC doesn’t always get the respect it deserves, here’s your chance to help change that. Public voting is open through Aug. 24, with the winners announced Sept. 2.