⚠️ An Atlantic County grand jury indicted an Egg Harbor Township driver in a 2025 fatal crash.

➡️ Prosecutors said the defendant crossed into oncoming traffic and hit another vehicle.

🔴 The victim, retired teacher Eileen Kusnirik, died five days after the crash.

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A 28-year-old driver is facing a criminal charge for the wrong-way crash that killed a beloved retired teacher last summer.

On Wednesday, Jahin Alam, of Egg Harbor Township, was indicted by an Atlantic County Grand Jury on third-degree reckless vehicular homicide for the death of Eileen Kusnirik, also of Egg Harbor Township.

Prosecutors say younger driver crossed into oncoming traffic

On July 26, 2025, at 2:20 p.m., the 87-year-old Kusnirik was driving along Ocean Heights Avenue in the Mays Landing area, when investigators say Alam’s vehicle crossed into her path and struck the victim, head-on.

Kusnirik was taken to AtlantiCare Medical Center, where she died five days later from the injuries suffered in the crash.

Atlantic County (Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) Atlantic Couny conviction

Defendant previously faced other criminal charges

The driver has at least two prior arrests on his criminal record. About 10 years ago, Alam was previously charged with having illegal Adderall without a prescription and theft.

In 2019, he was arrested for having a large quantity of illegal marijuana and hashish on him, which was downgraded to municipal court.

A July 2025 crash killed retired teacher, Eileen Kusnirik, of Egg Harbor Township. The other driver is now charged, (godfreyfuneralhome.com) A July 2025 crash killed retired teacher, Eileen Kusnirik, of Egg Harbor Township. The other driver is now charged, (godfreyfuneralhome.com)

Retired teacher remembered for decades of service

The victim was remembered in an online memorial as a dedicated public school teacher.

Kusnirik started her teaching career in the Cinnaminson School District, where she and her late husband started their family.

They moved to Atlantic County, where Kisnirik was a special education teacher in the Galloway Township School District for 33 years.

She was a dedicated community advocate involved in neighborhood improvement projects, according to her obituary.

Kisnirik also accomplished walking every boardwalk in the state of New Jersey, from start to finish.

"She and her friend Jacki completed that task over the course of many years, and she spoke of that adventure fondly,” according to the online memorial.

The victim is survived by her children, grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

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