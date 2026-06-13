⚠️5 drug-related overdoses were reported at the Jersey Shore

⚠️1 of the overdoses was fatal, prompting a public warning

⚠️ Cape May County prosecutor suspects heroin & fentanyl may have been 'adulterated'

CAPE MAY — Five drug-related overdoses at the Jersey Shore in two days, including one fatal one have prompted a warning from police.

The overdoses were reported on Thursday and Friday, according to Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland. Testing by the lab at the Cape May County Forensic Lab of the substances used in the overdoses has not confirmed if they are connected.

Authorities urge residents to report drug activity

The prosecutor suspects that the street supply of heroin and fentanyl has been "adulterated." The overall toxicity of that is unknown but potentially lethal, he said.

Sutherland said the continued reporting of information regarding illegal drug activity and or any criminal activity within the community goes a long way toward stopping future overdoses.

There were 1,312 suspected overdose deaths in New Jersey last year, according to the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey. That's a sharp drop of 27% from 2024, and outpaces the national decrease of 20%.

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