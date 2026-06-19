🔥 Firefighters found a home engulfed in flames before dawn Friday

🔥 One resident and a firefighter were hospitalized

🔥 A woman who lived in the home has died

This report was updated to show one person has died.

SOUTH BOUND BROOK — At least one person was killed and another seriously injured in a house fire early Friday.

Firefighters from a dozen communities went to the home on Howard Avenue around 3:45 a.m. as thick black smoke poured from the roof before it collapsed, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald. The collapse of the roof brought the second floor onto the first floor, News 12 reported.

A woman who had been unaccounted for inside the home was later pronounced dead. An autopsy will be done to determine a cause and manner of death and to identify the victim.

Another resident of the home and a firefighter were taken to hospitals for treatment of injuries. The firefighter has been released, according to McDonald.

A vehicle parked in the driveway appears to be damaged by the fire, along with the side of the house next door.

Resident missing

The identities of the residents were not disclosed by McDonald. News 12 described the couple as "senior."

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

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