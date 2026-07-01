LACEY — Three police officers, including a rookie, rescued a swimmer from the waters of Barnegat Bay on Tuesday morning.

The officers responding to a report of a drowning at Bayfront Park in the Forked River section around 8:30 a.m. They were assisted by a boater who helped the officers reach the victim and lift them out of the water. The officers began CPR as they headed for the beach.

One of the officers, Colin Space, joined the department after graduating on Friday from the Ocean County Police Academy.

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Map shows location of Bayfront Park in Lacey Township (Google Maps) Map shows location of Bayfront Park in Lacey Township

Wife thanks officers

A person who identified herself as the victim’s wife thanked the officers on the department's Facebook page.

"Thank you from the bottom of my heart for what you did. We don’t know the outcome yet but it would certainly have been different without you," she said in her comment.

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