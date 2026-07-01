A rookie cop’s first days on the job turned into a life-or-death rescue in Barnegat Bay

A rookie cop’s first days on the job turned into a life-or-death rescue in Barnegat Bay

Forked River Bayfront Park in Lacey Township (Lacey Recreation)

LACEY — Three police officers, including a rookie, rescued a swimmer from the waters of Barnegat Bay on Tuesday morning.

The officers responding to a report of a drowning at Bayfront Park in the Forked River section around 8:30 a.m.  They were assisted by a boater who helped the officers reach the victim and lift them out of the water. The officers began CPR as they headed for the beach.

One of the officers, Colin Space, joined the department after graduating on Friday from the Ocean County Police Academy.

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Map shows location of Bayfront Park in Lacey Township
Map shows location of Bayfront Park in Lacey Township (Google Maps)

Wife thanks officers

A person who identified herself as the victim’s wife thanked the officers on the department's Facebook page.

"Thank you from the bottom of my heart for what you did. We don’t know the outcome yet but it would certainly have been different without you," she said in her comment.

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Significant or historical events in New Jersey for July (in chronological order)

Here are some of the historical or significant events that impacted New Jersey or happened in the Garden State during the month of July. Is there an event missing? Let us know with an email to dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com.

Thanks to NewJerseyAlmanac.com for the assist.

Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

Filed Under: Lacey, Ocean County
Categories: New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey

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