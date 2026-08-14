🚨A Brick woman told police a bug flew into her SUV and caused her to cross lanes

🚨A couple were killed in the western Pennsylvania crash.

🚨Bernadette Ann Cobb faces homicide and other charges

A New Jersey woman said a bug that flew into her car caused her to take her eyes off the road and drift into the path of an oncoming motorcycle, killing its driver and passenger in western Pennsylvania on Wednesday afternoon.

Bernadette Ann Cobb, 55, of Brick, encountered the Harley-Davidson on the crest of a hill along Route 332, also known as Carson Hill Road, in Brady Township around 4:45 p.m., according to Pennsylvania State Police.

After the collision, Cobb's Nissan Rogue went down an embankment and into a tree before coming to a stop, police said.

Map shows locations of Brady, PA and Brick, NJ (Google Maps) Map shows locations of Brady, PA and Brick, NJ

Two people killed in western Pennsylvania motorcycle crash

The motorcycle's driver, Anthony M. Sones, 34, and his passenger, Miranda S. Wormuth, 30, both of Hyde, Pennsylvania, were killed in the crash.

Sones' helmet was not worn properly, while Wormuth was not wearing one, according to police.

Sones and Wormuth were dating, according to the Hidden Valley Speedway Facebook page.

NJ woman said a bug caused her to freak out, affidavit says

Cobb and her passenger, David M. Guerra, 47, also of Linden, had been cleaning an apartment in DuBois, Pennsylvania, when the bug flew inside the SUV and caused Cobb to "freak out," according to the affidavit.

Guerra said he tried to grab the wheel and get the SUV back on the road, but was unsuccessful. The airbags deployed, which Cobb said blocked her field of vision.

Police said Cobb did not appear to be impaired, but added there was an ignition interlock restriction on her driver's license. Cobb told troopers she was not speeding but did not know how fast she was driving.

The type of bug was not disclosed.

Brick woman faces homicide and other charges

Cobb faces charges of homicide by vehicle, aggravated assault by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter, reckless driving resulting in unintentional death, and driving on roadways laned for traffic.

She was held on $100,000 bail at the Clearfield County Jail. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.

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