️ 😒 A new NJ bill would impose fines for sexual activity inside government buildings, including the Statehouse, schools and municipal offices.

💲 Violators could face fines of $1,000 to $5,000 for a first offense and as much as $10,000 for subsequent violations.

❎ The bill cites workplace safety and public confidence, but identifies no specific incident that prompted the legislation.

For years, New Jersey taxpayers have complained about getting screwed by Trenton. Apparently, lawmakers are worried somebody took that literally.

New Jersey has an affordability crisis. Property taxes remain a perennial concern. Energy bills have been a major political issue. There are plenty of serious problems competing for lawmakers' attention.

But apparently we also need to talk about people having sex in government buildings.

Seriously.

A new NJ bill would impose fines for sexual activity inside government buildings, including the Statehouse, schools and municipal offices. (Google maps) A new NJ bill would impose fines for sexual activity inside government buildings, including the Statehouse, schools and municipal offices. (Google maps)

Assemblywoman Annette Quijano, D-Union, has introduced A5480, which would prohibit “sexual activity” inside government facilities. The definition is broad, covering state, county and municipal buildings, legislative offices, courtrooms, Board of Education facilities and other government-owned or leased properties.

The fines are no joke

Under the legislation, getting caught could cost you between $1,000 and $5,000 for a first offense and up to $10,000 for subsequent offenses. Public employees and elected officials could also face ethics or disciplinary proceedings.

The sponsor's statement says sexual conduct in taxpayer-funded facilities “undermines public confidence and workplace safety” and argues public servants should be held to high ethical standards.

Fair enough.

But what's missing is an explanation of the problem this legislation is intended to solve.

FILE - The Capital dome is seen at the New Jersey Statehouse. (AP Photo/Mel Evans, File) Election 2023-New Jersey Legislature

Is this really a problem in New Jersey?

I reached out to Quijano seeking comment and asking what prompted the bill. I have not received a response.

The legislation itself cites no incident, scandal or documented pattern of people turning government offices into bedrooms. And existing New Jersey law and state workplace policy already prohibit sexual harassment, including unwanted touching, coercive sexual conduct and quid-pro-quo demands. Criminal laws addressing sexual assault and other nonconsensual conduct also remain in force.

In fact, A5480 specifically acknowledges those criminal laws and says its new civil penalties would not prevent criminal prosecution when applicable.

Maybe there is some untold story behind this bill. If there is, taxpayers deserve to hear it.

Because absent that explanation, it's hard not to look at everything New Jersey families are struggling with and wonder:

This is what Trenton has time for?

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