⚫The families of murder victims want the AG to investigate police contacts with Vincent Battiloro

⚫Their attorneys question how repeated reports to police were handled before the two deaths

⚫The families want investigators to examine possible conflicts of interest.

CRANFORD — The families of Maria Niotis and Isabella Salas are asking the New Jersey Attorney General’s office to investigate interactions between law enforcement and Vincent Battiloro in the weeks leading up to their deaths.

Brent Bramnick, the attorney for the Niotis family, previously revealed that Maria Niotis’ mother went to police in March 2025 after what he called “negative interactions and contacts” with Battiloro, who was then 17 and from Garwood. According to Bramnick, Battiloro was responsible for two SWATing incidents, and police allowed the teen’s father to drive him away from the victim’s home after the second hoax call.

In a joint statement with Cory Rothbort, the Salas family’s attorney, Bramnick said Battiloro also made sexual and threatening posts online that led Maria to tell police she was “scared for her life.”

Vincent Battiloro during his virtual first appearance Wed., July 1, 2027 (NJ Courts) Vincent Battiloro during his virtual first appearance Wed., July 1, 2027

How did police respond?

Battiloro's father Jeffrey is retired from the Chatham police department. His uncle Christopher Battiloro is police chief in Westfield. Did those connections affect how police responded to the complaints from the Niotis family? The attorneys want an independent investigation into how law enforcement responded to the reports.

“How did a young man whose conduct had been reported to police again and again, by the Niotis family and by his own parents, remain free and capable to do what he is now accused of doing,” Bramnick and Rothbort ask.

The attorneys are asking for four specific actions

The Attorney General should open an independent investigation into every contact that the Cranford, Garwood, Westfield and Chatham police departments, along with any other agency, had with Battiloro or his family about his conduct before and after Sept. 29, 2025.



The investigation should determine what complaints and calls were received, what was done with each one, who made those decisions and whether any family relationship or professional courtesy influenced them.



The governor should issue a written request so that the Attorney General’s supersession and intervention are mandatory.



Once the investigation is complete, its findings should be released to the public in full, with redactions limited to what the law strictly requires.

The Attorney General’s office had no comment on the families’ request.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom