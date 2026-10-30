Spooky Season is about to wrap up, Halloween is mere moments away and people are hyped that it is falling on a Saturday this year.

Allow me to go on a tirade before I get to my point.

I understand why people like my cohost and good friend, Jeff Deminski, may see Saturday as an ideal day for trick-or-treating, but I’m not on board.

Photo by Nick Fewings on Unsplash text

Sure, as a kid you see it as a day where you don’t have to go to school, but so much more thinking goes into it.

I’m not even a parent and the lawlessness of a Saturday Halloween is stressing me out.

For instance: with the lack of school there’s no given time that you can expect kids to be out and about.

Photo by Haley Phelps on Unsplash toddler wearing snow white costume

When school is in session, 2:00 or 3:00 seems like a given.

On a Saturday? Who knows?

Plus on a school night you can be sure that kids would be in bed at a certain time.

When Halloween falls on a weekend? Not the case.

Photo by Bruno Guerrero on Unsplash Photo by Bruno Guerrero on Unsplash

So you have nearly a decade before you have to worry about that.

The next time Halloween will be on a Saturday is Oct. 31 2037

While I find Halloween falling on a Saturday to be absolute chaos, I wish you a spooktacular one.

Happy Halloween!

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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