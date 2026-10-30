Spooky Season is about to wrap up, Halloween is mere moments away and people are hyped that it is falling on a Saturday this year.
Allow me to go on a tirade before I get to my point.
I understand why people like my cohost and good friend, Jeff Deminski, may see Saturday as an ideal day for trick-or-treating, but I’m not on board.
Sure, as a kid you see it as a day where you don’t have to go to school, but so much more thinking goes into it.
The best city in NJ to celebrate Halloween
I’m not even a parent and the lawlessness of a Saturday Halloween is stressing me out.
For instance: with the lack of school there’s no given time that you can expect kids to be out and about.
When school is in session, 2:00 or 3:00 seems like a given.
On a Saturday? Who knows?
Plus on a school night you can be sure that kids would be in bed at a certain time.
When Halloween falls on a weekend? Not the case.
So you have nearly a decade before you have to worry about that.
The next time Halloween will be on a Saturday is Oct. 31 2037
While I find Halloween falling on a Saturday to be absolute chaos, I wish you a spooktacular one.
Happy Halloween!
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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.