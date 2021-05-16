These NJ towns had alarming increase in sexually transmitted diseases

It's never a good time for a pandemic ... but with yet another record round of reported cases of sexually transmitted diseases, health experts say the timing of the COVID-19 crisis is extremely tough because it is impacting care for these STDs in a big way.

"The ongoing pandemic has really limited the availability of testing and treatment services for sexually transmitted infections, which means more STIs are going undetected and untreated," said Cory Neering, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Northern, Central, and Southern New Jersey.

Planned Parenthood is encouraging people to "take charge of their sexual health" by getting tested and talking to their partners about getting tested and practicing safer sex.

According to a recent update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, reported STDs in the United States hit an all-time high for the sixth consecutive year in 2019. More than 2.5 million cases of chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis were reported that year, right before the coronavirus pandemic started affecting the nation.

Neering suggested the only way to "fail an STI test" is to not take one. Most STI cases have no symptoms, but the infection can still be transmitted.

"The fact is, all STIs, including HIV, are treatable, and most are curable," Neering said.

NJ towns with the highest STD increases

Below is a list of the New Jersey municipalities that saw the highest percentage increases in STDs between 2012 and 2019, the most recent years for which state Department of Health data is available. Below that are the municipalities that had the highest rate of infections in 2019.