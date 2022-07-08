As I have discussed many times on the air, abortion is one of those topics that most would like to avoid.

Most people fall into two camps: pro-life, where they hold a serious religious belief and are grounded in science; or pro-choice, where abortion is not the desired thing for most but they don't want the government banning it.

In the past few years, we've seen the rise of new ideological camps, those who actively encourage and support abortion, even up to the moment of birth.

On Friday morning, my friend Marie Tasy joined us to discuss the next level of politicking with your money, Murphy's SEVENTY-million-dollar taxpayer-funded push in the Garden State.

In addition to $45 million to Planned Parenthood, up from a promised $9 million last year, the governor is putting another $25 million to subsidize abortions for clinics and recruiting.

As you'll hear when Marie explains it, not only is NJ already the top abortion provider in the nation but there is no reason to give one of the highest funded groups in the political arena any of your tax dollars.

This is a political ploy on the part of the governor who after increasing the state budget by more than 40% to a whopping $50.6 billion and increasing our debt by $40 BILLION last year, clearly has no regard for the people's money.

In my opinion, he's already running for president in 2024 and wants to box out fellow leftists in order to secure the radical wing of the party. All of that would be problematic without his using YOUR money to fulfill his personal ambition.

Check out the latest radicalism coming from Trenton and the Republicans who voted with the left-wing governor.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

