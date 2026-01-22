⚖️ Former Gov. Phil Murphy commuted the 100-year sentence of a Union Beach mother convicted of burning her two toddlers alive, making her immediately eligible for parole.

⚖️ Of hundreds of pardons and commutations under Murphy, prosecutors say this case stands apart for its brutality and its insult to victims, jurors, and first responders.

⚖️ The decision now rests with the NJ Parole Board, but critics argue the damage to public trust is already done.

There are moments when political disagreement gives way to something more basic — a shared understanding that some acts are so horrifying, so absolute in their cruelty, that the justice system must speak with clarity and finality.

Former Gov. Phil Murphy erased that clarity with the stroke of a pen.

In the final hours of his administration, Murphy commuted the 100-year sentence of Maria Montalvo, a Union Beach mother convicted of murdering her two toddlers by dousing them with gasoline and setting them on fire inside her car in Long Branch. Murphy's act made her immediately eligible for parole — decades earlier than the sentence imposed by a jury and a judge.

Of the 455 clemency actions Murphy approved during his tenure — including dozens for convicted killers — this one stands as the most egregious. Not because it was controversial. Not because it was politically inconvenient. But because it so thoroughly obliterates the idea that some crimes forfeit society’s mercy.

Gov. Murphy signs clemency actions at a press event at Princeton University on Monday, Nov. 10, 2025 (New Jersey Office of the Governor via YouTube) Gov. Murphy signs clemency actions at a press event at Princeton University on Monday, Nov. 10, 2025 (New Jersey Office of the Governor via YouTube) loading...

The facts make the case — and damn the decision

On Feb. 22, 1994, prosecutors say Montalvo strapped her 18-month-old daughter, Zoraida, and 28-month-old son, Rafael, into her Volkswagen Jetta. She stopped at a gas station and bought $3 worth of gasoline. She drove to her in-laws’ home. She poured gasoline inside the car.

Then she ignited it.

The children burned to death while strapped inside. Jurors heard the evidence and unanimously convicted Montalvo of murder, felony murder, and arson in 1996. They rejected the claim that the fire was accidental. She avoided the death penalty only because jurors deadlocked on that question — not because they doubted her guilt.

The sentence — 100 years, with parole eligibility in 2054 — was not vengeance. It was society’s blunt, painful acknowledgment that some acts permanently sever the bond between offender and community.

Murphy decided otherwise.

Former NJ Gov. Phil Murphy. (Jake Hirsch/Governor’s Office.) Former NJ Gov. Phil Murphy. (Jake Hirsch/Governor’s Office.) loading...

Prosecutors say what many are thinking

Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago didn’t mince words, calling the commutation “the polar opposite of justice.”

He spoke for jurors who carried the emotional weight of the case for life. For first responders who pulled tiny, burned bodies from a charred car. For family members who watched a mother annihilate her own children in the most gruesome way imaginable.

Most of all, Santiago spoke for Zoraida and Rafael — children who never got a second chance, a milestone, or a future.

“They were handed a death sentence for the crime of being the children of Maria Montalvo,” he said.

That reality cannot be softened by phrases like rehabilitation or growth.

Gov. Murphy commutes the sentences of 48 people in Princeton on Monday, Nov. 10, 2025 (New Jersey Office of the Governor via YouTube) Gov. Murphy commutes the sentences of 48 people in Princeton on Monday, Nov. 10, 2025 (New Jersey Office of the Governor via YouTube) loading...

A pattern — but this time, no moral gray area

Murphy defenders will argue this wasn’t an isolated decision. They’re right — and that’s the problem.

Murphy commuted the sentences of other murderers, freeing people decades early despite judges explicitly warning they would kill again. Victims’ families described it as being “murdered twice.” Entire communities were told, implicitly, that certainty in sentencing is temporary and justice is conditional.

But even against that backdrop, the Montalvo case is different.

This wasn’t a crime of youth or impulse. It wasn’t a bar fight gone wrong or a robbery spiraling into violence. It was deliberate, intimate, and unspeakably cruel — a mother using fire as a weapon against her own toddlers.

If that doesn’t disqualify someone from executive mercy, then the concept has no boundary at all.

Mercy without limits isn’t justice — it’s ego

Murphy framed his clemency spree as compassion paired with accountability. But accountability requires accepting the finality of consequences — especially when imposed by a jury after a fair trial.

Undoing that judgment “moments before leaving office,” as Santiago noted, doesn’t look like compassion. It looks like a governor prioritizing his moral worldview over the collective verdict of a community — with no political cost to himself.

That may be legal. It is not defensible.

The parole board now carries the burden

To be clear: parole eligibility is not parole. The New Jersey State Parole Board — now under Gov. Mikie Sherrill — will decide whether Montalvo is released.

But the damage is already done.

By reopening the door, Murphy forced victims’ families, prosecutors, and the public to relive a nightmare that was supposed to be settled. He told New Jerseyans that even the most extreme sentences are provisional, subject to the personal philosophy of whoever happens to hold power.

Some crimes demand that the state say, plainly and finally: No.

Phil Murphy chose not to.

All 31 convicted killers pardoned by Gov. Murphy Since December 2024, Gov. Phil Murphy has granted clemency to 283 individuals convicted of various crimes. Of those, 31 have been pardoned and released early from state prison after they were convicted of murder and aggravated manslaughter. After their release, each killer is subject to five years of parole supervision. Gallery Credit: Rick Rickman

Accused NJ sex predator teachers, school staff this year and last A number of teachers, coaches and school staff around New Jersey have been arrested in 2024 and this year for a range of sexual offenses. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Report a correction | Contact our newsroom