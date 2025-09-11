🔴 Gov. Murphy issues 40 new pardons

🔴 Most were incarcerated for drug related offenses

🔴 Murphy also issued pardons in aggravated assault and robbery cases

Dozens of individuals who have been serving prison sentences in New Jersey are going free.

Gov. Phil Murphy announcing he has granted 40 pardons.

"As ‘The State for Second Chances,’ we pride ourselves on recognizing the power of redemption,” Murphy said in a statement, "Extending this opportunity for a new beginning is one of the greatest responsibilities I hold as Governor – and one that I do not take lightly."

Clourer Grady, who was convicted of drug possession charges in the late 1980s, was among those who was granted a full pardon by Murphy. Grady is now 72 and says it took her incarceration to get her life back on track.

"Any time I think about receiving a pardon I start to cry," Grady said, "After four years of attempting to clear my record, to hear the Governor tell me that he is signing into effect a FULL PARDON with my name on it is a true blessing."

Grady went on to became a certified drug and alcohol counselor for Trinitas Regional Medical Center where she focused on reconnecting adults in recovery with their children and families. Grady retired in 2017.

Gov. Phil Murphy Gov. Murphy has now granted nearly 170 pardons for crimes ranging from drug offenses to aggravated assault. (New Jersey Office of the Governor via YouTube) loading...

Murphy's latest round of pardons involve mostly drug crimes, but also convictions for robbery and aggravated assault.

The oldest case granted a pardon dates back to 1972. Denise Reid was first convicted of drug-related offenses and then over the next five years had a series of shoplifting charges.

Since Murphy created the a Clemency Advisory Board, more than 4,500 people have applied for pardons.

This latest round brings to more than 165 individuals whose clemency applications have been accepted.

Who received a pardon from Gov. Phil Murphy?

According to a news release, following individuals have been granted a pardon by Governor Murphy:

❎ Alzapiedi, Leigh: possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 2005

❎ Brown, Shaib: possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 1988; possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 1989; possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 1991; theft, sentenced in 1994

❎ Cruz, Emily: possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 1991; violation of probation, sentenced in 1998

Denis, Alain: receiving stolen property, sentenced in 1985; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 1987; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 1990; resisting arrest and possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 1990; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 1991; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 1991; violation of probation, sentenced in 1992; unlawful possession of a weapon, sentenced in 1992; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 1999; possession of a controlled dangerous substance in a school zone and firearms regulatory violation, sentenced in 1996

❎ Duckett, Tyrone: possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 2005

❎ Falletta, Nicholas: possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance, 2005; violation of probation, 2008; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, 2008

❎ Forte, Stacey: shoplifting, sentenced 2010; criminal trespass and shoplifting, sentenced in 2010; attempt to obtain controlled dangerous substance by fraud, sentenced in 2011; possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia, sentenced in 2011; violation of probation, sentenced in 2013

❎ Gaston, Steven: possession of a prohibited weapon, sentenced in 1996

❎ Goss, Rodney: possession of a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 1987; violation of probation, sentenced in 1988; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 1988

❎ Grady, Clourer: possession of a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 1990; possession, sentenced in 1991; violation of probation, 1993; distribution of a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 1993

❎ Granzow, Timothy: disorderly conduct, sentenced in 1998; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 1999; violation of probation, sentenced in 1999; possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 1999; possession of drug paraphernalia, sentenced in 1999; possession of drug paraphernalia, sentenced in 1999; theft, sentenced in 1998; theft, sentenced in 1999; distribution of a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 2010

❎ Hilaire, Patrice: local ordinance violations, sentenced in 2002; two counts of distribution of a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 2006

Ibrahim, Mario: shoplifting, sentenced in 1995; robbery, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and unlawful possession of a weapon, sentenced in 1997; unlawful possession of a weapon, sentenced in 1997

❎ Jackson, Schulyer: possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance, 2012

❎ Kelsey, Linda: possession of a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 1975; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 1977; shoplifting and two counts of possession of narcotics equipment, sentenced in 1987; possession of narcotics equipment, sentenced in 1989; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 1989; possession of narcotics equipment, sentenced in 1989; distribution of a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 1989; distribution of a controlled dangerous substance within a school zone, sentenced in 2016

❎ Kornacki, Jr., David Benjamin: theft, sentenced in 2002; two counts of aggravated assault and hindering, sentenced in 2003; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 2005; violation of probation, sentenced in 2007; hindering, sentenced in 2006

❎ Lascala, Christopher: robbery, sentenced in 2013

Majette, Jr., Wilbert: possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 1990; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 1990

❎ Matthews, Chanti: two counts of receiving stolen property, sentenced in 1999

❎ Matunda, III, William: possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 1996

❎ McAllister, Naquan: robbery, sentenced in 2008; distribution of a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 2009; theft, sentenced in 2011; local ordinance violations, sentenced in 2019

❎ McCoy, Charlotte: possession of a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 2010

❎ Millan, Jr., Anthony: theft, sentenced in 2004; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 2007

❎ Monserrate, Pedro: aggravated assault, sentenced in 2000; unlicensed entry, sentenced in 2005; defiant trespass, sentenced in 2005

❎ Muro, Scott: possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 2010

❎ Petruska, John: conspiracy and possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 1998

❎ Reid, Denise: possession of narcotics equipment and a drug-related offense, sentenced in 1972; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 1974; shoplifting, sentenced in 1974; robbery and committing an offense while armed, sentenced in 1975; shoplifting, sentenced in 1975; shoplifting, sentenced in 1975; shoplifting, sentenced in 1976; shoplifting, sentenced in 1977

❎ Roberts, Fronz: two counts of possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 1989; receiving stolen property, sentenced in 1989; violations of probation, sentenced in 1990; distribution within a school zone, sentenced in 1990

❎ Roche, Kyle: aggravated assault, sentenced in 2005; theft, trespass, and wandering to obtain a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 2013; ordinance violations and wandering to obtain a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 2014; possession, sentenced in 2015; obstruction, sentenced in 2015; violation of probation, sentenced in 2016

❎ Salek, Robert: larceny and burglary, sentenced in 1972; fraud, sentenced in 1975

❎ Saralvarez, Alejandro: possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance, 1989

❎ Sarappa, Joseph: robbery, sentenced in 1982

❎ Skakur-Purvis, Markim: possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 1990; possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 1991; possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 1999; attempt to tamper with witness, sentenced in 1999

❎ Shelton, Marc: possession of a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 1994; possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia, sentenced in 1994; wandering to obtain a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 1998

❎ Thompson, Charles: six counts of breaking and entering, sentenced in 1977

❎ Throckmorton, Raymond: possession of narcotics equipment, 1973; possession, 1978

❎ Tursi, Matthew: receiving stolen property, sentenced in 2012; receiving stolen property, sentenced in 2012; possession of narcotics equipment, sentenced in 2012

Waller, Tanell: unlawful possession of a weapon, sentenced in 1996; possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance within a school zone, sentenced in 1998; possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance within a school zone and possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 1998; possession of drug paraphernalia, sentenced in 2002; wandering to obtain a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 2011; wandering to obtain a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 2011; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 2011

❎ Woolfolk, Richard: receiving stolen property, sentenced in 1998; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 1998; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 2000; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance within a school zone, possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance near a public facility, sentenced in 2001

❎ Worthington, Rachel: possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 2001

