⚡ Utility bills, energy, and affordability front and center: Sherrill froze rate hikes, declared an energy emergency, and pushed new power generation to blunt rising costs.

❗ A shake-up in Trenton’s culture and operations: New ethics rules, a Chief Operating Officer, and sweeping permitting reforms signal a results-driven approach.

📱 Kids’ online safety elevated to a top priority: A new health office and cross-agency focus target youth mental health and social media harms.

Sherrill’s Day One blitz: six orders that could reshape New Jersey

TRENTON — Governor Mikie Sherrill wasted no time setting the tone for her administration, signing six executive orders on her first day in office that zero in on affordability, accountability, and government efficiency. From freezing utility rate hikes to overhauling the permitting process and tackling kids’ online mental health, the moves signal a governor eager to show progress quickly — and visibly — for New Jersey residents and businesses.

Speaking after her swearing-in ceremony, Sherrill framed the orders as a “Day One mission,” borrowing from her Navy background and promising decisive action rather than slow deliberation.

People stand and applaud for New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill during her inauguration ceremony in Newark, N.J., Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) People stand and applaud for New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill during her inauguration ceremony in Newark, N.J., Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) loading...

Freezing utility bills and declaring an energy emergency

Two of the six orders focus squarely on energy costs — a top concern for households and employers across the state. One order directs the state to use existing funds to offset electric bill increases expected this summer, while empowering the Board of Public Utilities to pause or modify actions that could further drive up rates.

The second goes further, declaring a State of Emergency on utility costs and accelerating new power generation. By fast-tracking solar, battery storage, and even exploring new nuclear options, Sherrill is betting that more supply will eventually mean lower prices. The order also flags energy demands from data centers and artificial-intelligence operations, a sign the administration is already looking ahead to future grid strain.

Democratic gov candidate Mikie Sherrill unveils plan for lowering electric bills Screenshot Mikie Sherrill via Facebook Canva Townsquare Media Illustration Democratic gov candidate Mikie Sherrill unveils plan for lowering electric bills (Screenshot Mikie Sherrill via Facebook) loading...

Ethics, transparency, and a new COO in Trenton

Another early message: trust in government matters. Sherrill’s ethics order keeps strict disclosure and conduct rules in place for top officials, signaling continuity — and vigilance — after years of public skepticism toward Trenton.

She also created a new Office of the Chief Operating Officer, naming Kellie Doucette as the state’s first COO. The role is designed to break down silos, improve customer service, and push agencies to perform more like a coordinated operation than a loose collection of departments.

Cutting red tape for businesses and projects

For businesses and developers, the permitting order may be the most consequential. It establishes cross-agency teams, public “shot clocks,” and a new online dashboard so applicants can see where their permits stand. A separate regulatory simplification team and a public “New Jersey Report Card” aim to show taxpayers what state spending is actually delivering.

The message is clear: delays cost money, and the new administration wants fewer excuses.

Gov. Mikie Sherrill is creating a new office within the Department of Health and directing agencies to prioritize youth outcomes when dealing with technology and social media. (Canva / TSM Illustration) Gov. Mikie Sherrill is creating a new office within the Department of Health and directing agencies to prioritize youth outcomes when dealing with technology and social media. (Canva / TSM Illustration) loading...

Protecting kids online and addressing mental health

The final order turns attention to children’s mental health and online safety, creating a new office within the Department of Health and directing agencies to prioritize youth outcomes when dealing with technology and social media. It also lays the groundwork for a higher-education research center focused on these issues — a long-term investment beyond quick fixes.

What it all signals:

None of the actions Sherrill took on day one would be considered a heavy lift. The first real challenge will be putting together her first budget.

However, Sherrill’s first-day orders attempt to paint a picture of a governor leaning into urgency, structure, and measurable results. Affordability and efficiency dominate the agenda, with a heavy emphasis on showing progress early — even as the harder work of implementation begins.

How your town in NJ voted for governor in 2025 How every municipality voted in the 2025 gubernatorial election between Republican Jack Ciattarelli and Democrat Mikie Sherrill. Municipalities are listed in alphabetical order by county. Results are from the state Division of Elections as of December 2025. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

Every Governor New Jersey has ever had Gallery Credit: Joe Votruba

Report a correction | Contact our newsroom