Regal Cinemas rolling out ‘cool’ $1 movie deal for summer

If blasting the air conditioning and disappearing into a dark movie theater for a couple of hours sounds like a stay-cool summer plan, Regal Cinemas has a deal that will make you very happy.

The theater chain is bringing back its Summer Movie Express promotion for 2026, offering $1 movie tickets on select family-friendly films from June 1 through Aug. 13.

The promotion is clearly designed as a cheap way for families to beat the heat during the long summer months. But honestly? If you’re perfectly fine with the heat and just want to see a movie for a buck, I’m not judging.

According to Regal and nj.com, the discounted screenings will take place Monday through Thursday starting at 11 a.m., though exact schedules can vary by theater.

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The lineup includes a pretty solid mix of animated hits, family favorites and recent blockbusters.

Movies scheduled this summer include “Kung Fu Panda 4,” “The Wild Robot,” “Despicable Me 4,” “Sonic the Hedgehog 2,” “Sonic the Hedgehog 3,” “Paddington in Peru,” “Dog Man,” “The Garfield Movie,” and even “The Sandlot.”

And because no movie trip is complete without snacks their website says they’ll even throw in “$3 off a Snack Pack, which includes a junior-sized drink, popcorn, and fruit gummies, and/or a cup of refreshingly cold Dippin’ Dots ice cream.”

For families trying to keep kids entertained without draining the bank account, this is one of the better summer bargains around. Even if you only go a couple of times, it’s hard to argue with air conditioning, popcorn and a movie for so little cost.

Check with your local Regal Cinema location starting June 1 to see if they’re participating.

13 scary movies filmed right here in New Jersey Gallery Credit: Kylie Moore/New Jersey 101.5

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

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LOOK: Which movies were filmed in New Jersey? Stacker compiled a list of movies filmed in New Jersey using data from Movie Locations , with additional information about each film collected from IMDb Gallery Credit: Stacker