Full disclosure: I would probably be a vegetarian if it weren’t for spicy chicken, especially when it’s breaded.

It’s so simple but so so tasty. Whether it’s in a chicken sandwich or simple chicken fingers, I’m always on board.

If there’s a decent dipping sauce, I’m all the happier.

So when I heard that a popular chicken chain is opening up another location in the Garden State, I was delighted.

@RaisingCanes via Instagram @RaisingCanes via Instagram

Raising Cane’s is opening another New Jersey location

Raising Cane’s, the Louisiana-based company, made it’s way to New Jersey in 2024 and has since opened several restaurants in the Garden State.

They’re continuing their expansion with a new location in Union County opening this month.

On Aug. 17, 2026, Raising Cane’s will open in Linden at 801 W. Edgar Road.

The beloved chain, known for its Cane’s sauce, chicken fingers, coleslaw, Texas toast, and crinkle cut fries, is opening in Linden.

@RaisingCanes via Instagram @RaisingCanes via Instagram

By the way, their whole menu is almost that simple. Yet people have become so addicted to it that it works for them. In fact they have over 900 worldwide locations.

That new Linden location will be at 801 W. Edgar Road and is opening at 10 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 17. Get there early between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m., and you can enter a drawing to be one of the “Lucky 20” who will win free meals for a year. If that doesn’t get you hooked, nothing will!

Also the first 100 customers at the new Linden location will receive a Cane’s trucker hat and a card for a free Box Combo.

@RaisingCanes via Instagram @RaisingCanes via Instagram

Will there be dignitaries? Of course.

The mayor of Linden will be on hand and Raising Cane’s will even be presenting a generous check for $1,000 to the Boys & Girls Club of Union County and Linden Public Schools.

Get those taste buds ready Union County!

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Significant or historical events in New Jersey for August (in chronological order) Here are some of the historical or significant events that impacted New Jersey or happened in the Garden State during the month of August. Is there an event missing? Let us know with an email to dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Thanks to NewJerseyAlmanac.com for the assist. Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

POP QUIZ: Can you guess these NJ theme parks from Google Earth images? Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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