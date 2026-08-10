NJ has a surprising rank when it comes to lying
If you've lived in New Jersey for any length of time, our ranking for telling lies is truly going to surprise you.
Is New Jersey Among The States That Lie The Most?
New Jersey has very low property taxes and never has traffic on the roads. Do you see how easy it is to be a New Jersey liar?
New Jersey gets knocked for a lot of things, including being loud, rude, and impatient. I think we need to own those, but what about lying? How do Garden State residents rank against other states when it comes to telling the truth?
Research was done in each state about lying, and the results were reported at WOKV. New Jersey residents are going to have a hard time believing the results.
New Jersey Is Not Near The Top Of The List For Most Deceitful States
We are proud to say, and we promise we're telling the truth, New Jersey isn't #1, it's not in the top 5. It's not even in the top 10 most deceitful states in America. It's a big day for the Gared State.
Read More: NJ Residents Don't Complain As Much As You Think Either
New Jersey ranks 21st on the list of states that are the most deceitful, and if you live here, you know we gladly will take the middle of the pack, especially on a topic like this.
Be aware of our neighbors in Pennsylvania, who rattle off untruths with a little more regularity than we do, ranking 10th on the list.
Which States Lie The Most And Least In America
The state that the study says lies the most is Nevada, with a deceit score of 8.31 out of 10. New Jersey is a 7.28 out of ten.
And the state that is the most honest, with a deceit score of 5.01 out of 10, is North Dakota, who get coal in their stocking less than any other state.
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