If you've lived in New Jersey for any length of time, our ranking for telling lies is truly going to surprise you.

Is New Jersey Among The States That Lie The Most?

New Jersey has very low property taxes and never has traffic on the roads. Do you see how easy it is to be a New Jersey liar?

New Jersey gets knocked for a lot of things, including being loud, rude, and impatient. I think we need to own those, but what about lying? How do Garden State residents rank against other states when it comes to telling the truth?

Photo by Kristina Flour on Unsplash Photo by Kristina Flour on Unsplash

Research was done in each state about lying, and the results were reported at WOKV. New Jersey residents are going to have a hard time believing the results.

New Jersey Is Not Near The Top Of The List For Most Deceitful States

We are proud to say, and we promise we're telling the truth, New Jersey isn't #1, it's not in the top 5. It's not even in the top 10 most deceitful states in America. It's a big day for the Gared State.

Read More: NJ Residents Don't Complain As Much As You Think Either

New Jersey ranks 21st on the list of states that are the most deceitful, and if you live here, you know we gladly will take the middle of the pack, especially on a topic like this.

Photo by Jonathan Sebastiao on Unsplash Photo by Jonathan Sebastiao on Unsplash

Be aware of our neighbors in Pennsylvania, who rattle off untruths with a little more regularity than we do, ranking 10th on the list.

Which States Lie The Most And Least In America

The state that the study says lies the most is Nevada, with a deceit score of 8.31 out of 10. New Jersey is a 7.28 out of ten.

Get our free mobile app

And the state that is the most honest, with a deceit score of 5.01 out of 10, is North Dakota, who get coal in their stocking less than any other state.

These are the best hiking spots in New Jersey A trip to New Jersey doesn't have to be all about the beach. Our state has some incredible trails, waterfalls, and lakes to enjoy.

From the Pine Barrens to the Appalachian Trail to the hidden gems of New Jersey, you have plenty of options for a great hike. Hiking is such a great way to spend time outdoors and enjoy nature, plus it's a great workout.

Before you go out on the trails and explore some of our listeners' suggestions, I have some tips on hiking etiquette from the American Hiking Society.

If you are going downhill and run into an uphill hiker, step to the side and give the uphill hiker space. A hiker going uphill has the right of way unless they stop to catch their breath.

Always stay on the trail, you may see side paths, unless they are marked as an official trail, steer clear of them. By going off-trail you may cause damage to the ecosystems around the trail, the plants, and wildlife that live there.

You also do not want to disturb the wildlife you encounter, just keep your distance from the wildlife and continue hiking.

Bicyclists should yield to hikers and horses. Hikers should also yield to horses, but I’m not sure how many horses you will encounter on the trails in New Jersey. If you are thinking of bringing your dog on your hike, they should be leashed, and make sure to clean up all pet waste.

Lastly, be mindful of the weather, if the trail is too muddy, it's probably best to save your hike for another day.

I asked our listeners for their suggestions of the best hiking spots in New Jersey, check out their suggestions: Gallery Credit: Jordan Jansson