If you believed all the jokes, stereotypes and anecdotes, you would think New Jersey is the complaining capital of the world, but a recent report says something different.

Is New Jersey The Complaining Capital Of The Country?

Despite what you might hear or read, one report says New Jersey isn't among the top complaining states in America.

This may be hard for you to believe, especially during a New Jersey heatwave in the depths of the summer.

Photo by Afif Ramdhasuma on Unsplash Photo by Afif Ramdhasuma on Unsplash

New Jersey residents complained about our most recent winter right up until the time they felt the first bit of summer humidity, and then we instantly complained about that.

New Jersey Residents Have Plenty To Complain About

And now with an extended heatwave in the forecast, we have enough to complain about for the rest of the month.

Read More: Great News If You're Ready For Some New Jersey Pumpkin Spice

But despite all that complaining, a report at Preply says we're not even close to being the complaining capital of the country.

Photo by Vitaly Gariev on Unsplash Photo by Vitaly Gariev on Unsplash

If you are proud of our artistry of complaining in the Garden State, you'll be disappointed to find out New Jersey only ranks 16th on the list of the states that complain the most.

New Jersey Ranks 16th On The List Of States That Complain The Most

If you love complaining, you might consider moving to Mississippi, Alabama, or Nevada, since they are all in the top three on this list.

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If all the New Jersey complaining has gotten to you and you need a break, you can take a trip to Georgia, Oregon, or Connecticut, where they complain less than all the other states.

16 ways the weather can impact your Jersey Shore beach day Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow