Wawa opens Friday in Winslow Township with free coffee through Sunday
Some people bow to the throne of Buc-ee’s as the end-all-be-all of places to stop on a road trip. Others die on the hill of QuickChek as the best convenience store.
I, however, am a firm member of Team Wawa.
You can tell someone is from the New Jersey area when they have their go-to Wawa hoagie order locked and loaded.
(Six inch, Buffalo Chicken, lettuce, jalapeños, cheddar cheese, light mayo, please)
The convenience store and gas station is a go-to for many New Jerseyans so the news of another one opening up is always more than welcome.
With that said, Camden County is in for a treat.
New Wawa store opening in Winslow Township, NJ
Wawa is opening its newest Garden State location at 303 S. Route 30 (near Pump Branch Rd. and Waterford-Blue Anchor Rd.) in Winslow, NJ on Friday, Sept. 18, 2026.
The Grand Opening festivities will start at 8:00 a.m. with the first 100 customers receiving a free Wawa ‘Grand Opening Tour in the USA’ shirt (while supplies last) as a ‘thank you’ for being among the first to take advantage of the new store.
Wawa is also offering free any size hot coffee at this location through Sunday, Sept. 20.
In addition, there will be a ‘Hoagies for Heroes’ hoagie building competition for first responders which will benefit local charities.
You can expect the usual Wawa favorites at the Winslow location like their hoagies, soups, breakfast sandwiches, coffee, specialty beverages, general convenience items, and gas pumps.
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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.