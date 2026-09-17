Some people bow to the throne of Buc-ee’s as the end-all-be-all of places to stop on a road trip. Others die on the hill of QuickChek as the best convenience store.

I, however, am a firm member of Team Wawa.

You can tell someone is from the New Jersey area when they have their go-to Wawa hoagie order locked and loaded.

Canva/ TSM Illustrations Wawa

(Six inch, Buffalo Chicken, lettuce, jalapeños, cheddar cheese, light mayo, please)

The convenience store and gas station is a go-to for many New Jerseyans so the news of another one opening up is always more than welcome.

With that said, Camden County is in for a treat.

An existing Wawa location in Brick. (Townsquare Media) Wawa location in Brick (Dino Flammia, Townsquare Media)

New Wawa store opening in Winslow Township, NJ

Wawa is opening its newest Garden State location at 303 S. Route 30 (near Pump Branch Rd. and Waterford-Blue Anchor Rd.) in Winslow, NJ on Friday, Sept. 18, 2026.

The Grand Opening festivities will start at 8:00 a.m. with the first 100 customers receiving a free Wawa ‘Grand Opening Tour in the USA’ shirt (while supplies last) as a ‘thank you’ for being among the first to take advantage of the new store.

Wawa is also offering free any size hot coffee at this location through Sunday, Sept. 20.

Wawa coffee cups (Dan Alexander) Wawa coffee cups (Dan Alexander)

In addition, there will be a ‘Hoagies for Heroes’ hoagie building competition for first responders which will benefit local charities.

You can expect the usual Wawa favorites at the Winslow location like their hoagies, soups, breakfast sandwiches, coffee, specialty beverages, general convenience items, and gas pumps.

Wawa workers reveal the food orders they hate making the most See the full comment thread on Reddit here Gallery Credit: Joe Votruba

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We started in South Jersey, stopped A LOT in Central Jersey and ended in North Jersey. We left out the Jersey Shore bar because there are just too many to choose from. If your favorite isn't on the list, don't be offended, just tell us about it. Here we go... Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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