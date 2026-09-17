When my kids were younger, they were terrified of bugs and insects. Any time they came across one, they'd instantly get scared of getting too close to it.

And don't even get me started on the bugs that got into the house. That was an entirely different situation all together.

Fast forward to today and they've grown a completely different respect for them. My kids have their own gardens and understand the importance of certain insects that inhabit it. Especially worms.

Insects are certainly fascinating to say the least. And if you've ever found yourself interested in them, there's a special show coming to New Jersey that'll give you an opportunity to learn all about the world of insects.

What's more? You can even try them in a snack. Yum yum!

Canva (Townsquare Illustration) Canva (Townsquare Illustration)

South Jersey Green Fest 2026

Even for those who are simply looking for something to do this weekend, this particular event looks very interesting.

It's the South Jersey Green Fest, happening Saturday, Sept. 19 and Sunday, Sept. 20 at the Edelman Fossil Park & Museum of Rowan University. And it all kicks off Friday night with a free outdoor event.

According to efm.org, You'll enjoy a "weekend of bugs, biodiversity, fossils, sustainability, and hands-on discovery" that "celebrates the incredible world of invertebrates and the important role they play in our ecosystems."

Friday, Sept. 18

For the Friday night kickoff, you'll be under the moonlight with entomologist Dan Duran beginning at 7 p.m. It's all about after-dark exploration of the insects, moths, and more after the sun sets.

Canva (Townsquare Illustration) Canva (Townsquare Illustration)

An insect snack?

Yup, you'll even have an opportunity to try those tasty critters baked inside your favorite snacks.

According to efm.org, you'll have an opportunity to "watch real insect-cooking demonstrations, sample unique creations like Crispy Cajun Crickets, and discover how insects can play a big role in biodiversity, food security, and a more sustainable future."

Honestly? I'm very intrigued.

Canva (Townsquare Illustration) Canva (Townsquare Illustration)

Event details

The South Jersey Greenfest is happening from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sept. 19 & 20, with a special kickoff evening on Friday, Sept. 18 beginning at 7 p.m. at Edelman Fossil Park & Museum of Rowan University (66 Million Mosasaur Way, Mantua, NJ, 08080).

More details about this incredible bug-filled event can be found here.

NJ Mosquitos and what colors make them bite you the most Plus the colors that help repel them. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

Beautiful sunflower fields at Dorbrook Recreation Area in Colts Neck, NJ Late summer to early fall is a great time to check out the sunflowers. An absolutely beautiful walk. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.