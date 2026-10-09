👇Check out my photos of this great walk in a gallery just below this quick story about my stroll! 👇

I’ve driven over the Scudder Falls Bridge more times than I can count. Today, I finally walked it.

It’s a split shift for me today. This morning, Kyle Forcini and I filled in for Dennis Malloy and Judi Franco. Tonight, it’s my usual Friday night Jersey’s Biggest Hits show.

That gave me a few free hours in the middle of a sunny, 72-degree October afternoon.

I tried this walk a few months ago, but the walkway was closed for maintenance. Not this time.

I’ll admit my walks usually take me into the woods, not alongside an interstate. But this one is worth your time, and it’s only going to get better over the next few weeks as the leaves head toward peak.

One more thing. I usually filter my photos a bit to make them pop. Not today. Nothing in this gallery has been brightened. The day did all the work.

photos by Eric "EJ" Johnson photos by Eric "EJ" Johnson

A walkway over the Delaware

The walkway runs along the upstream side of the I-295 bridge, linking Ewing with Lower Makefield, Pennsylvania. The shared-use path is 0.86 miles long, according to the Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission. The section on the bridge itself is 1,587 feet, 10 feet wide, with 4.5-foot railings.

Ramps connect to the D&R Canal towpath on the Jersey side and the Delaware Canal towpath in Pennsylvania, so a quick crossing can turn into a much longer walk or ride.

The bridge was built from 2017 to 2021. It replaced the original Scudder Falls Bridge, which carried traffic from 1961 to 2019, according to a plaque on the walkway.

Where to park, and what to know

In New Jersey, park in the Scudder Falls lot for D&R Canal State Park off Route 29, just north of the I-295 interchange. It’s unpaved, space is limited, and it’s open sunrise to sunset. In Pennsylvania, the commission’s Park-n-Ride lot at Woodside and Taylorsville roads has 127 spaces.

Bikes are welcome. Keep it under 10 mph and yield to walkers. E-bikes and other motorized vehicles aren’t allowed. Dogs are fine on a short leash.

On the Pennsylvania side, stop by the 1799 House, a stone home that’s now a trailhead rest stop. Out front sits a bearing from the old bridge.

Pick a sunny afternoon in the next few weeks, walk out to the middle and look upriver.

👇You’ll see why I didn’t need a filter.👇