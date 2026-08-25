⚠️ A stolen Kia crashed into a Subaru during a high-speed Ewing police chase.

➡️ A 13-year-old girl in the Subaru died the following day at a local hospital.

🔴 Three Ewing officers have been cleared of potential criminal charges in the crash.

Three local police officers are cleared of potential criminal charges for their roles in a Mercer County high-speed chase with a stolen car, which crashed into another vehicle, killing a young innocent bystander.

Stolen Kia chase ended in deadly Ewing crash

A trio of Ewing officers pursued a white Kia reported stolen, as it sped and swerved on local streets the evening of Dec. 19, 2025, as seen in dash camera video released in June by the state Attorney General’s Office.

On Tuesday, the Attorney General's Office said a state grand jury has voted not to file criminal charges against any of the officers involved in the pursuit.

Two juveniles, both 15, were charged in this incident.

One of them, the accused driver, is charged with aggravated manslaughter, death by auto, eluding, and other related offenses, the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office confirmed to New Jersey 101.5 on Tuesday.

The other teen is charged with receiving a stolen vehicle. Both cases are active and pending.

Read More: Egg Harbor Township couple killed by stolen Mercedes SUV crash

Deadly Ewing crash on Dec. 19, 2025 (Screenshot via NJOAG) Deadly Ewing crash on Dec. 19, 2025 (Screenshot via NJOAG)

The Kia then blew through a red traffic light at the intersection of Prospect Street and Parkway Avenue, crashing into a red Subaru and sending it spinning off.

A traffic light pole then collapsed onto the Kia and one of the responding police cruisers, as seen in footage from the same dash cam and a nearby surveillance camera.

The officer driving the cruiser struck by the fallen pole was treated for injuries.

Deadly Ewing crash on Dec. 19, 2025 (Screenshot via NJOAG) Deadly Ewing crash on Dec. 19, 2025 (Screenshot via NJOAG)

13-year-old girl died after being thrown from Subaru

Upon impact, a 13-year-old girl was thrown from the Subaru, as reported by Daily Voice and NJ.com, which identified the victim as Briana Jackeline Matute Mejia.

The young teen died the following day at a local hospital — about a month short of her 14th birthday, according to an online obituary.

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