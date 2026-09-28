NJ travelers just got more cheap flight options from Trenton

NJ travelers just got more cheap flight options from Trenton

Breeze Airways is adding 19 routes from Cincinnati, OH, Vero Beach, FL, and 13 existing Breeze markets. (Photo: Business Wire/AP))

✈️ Breeze Airways launched $59 one-way flights from Trenton-Mercer Airport in Ewing to Charleston and Fort Lauderdale.
🌴 Nonstop flights to Vero Beach start Sept. 30, with fares beginning at $89.
☀️ Breeze will add nonstop service to Fort Myers in January, also starting at $89.

EWING — Finding a cheap flight is a breeze thanks to this new airline operating out of one New Jersey airport.

On Sept. 20, Breeze Airways launched low-cost one-way flights at Trenton Mercer Airport in Ewing, starting at $59, with nonstop service to Charleston, South Carolina and Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

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Sign at an entrance to Trenton Mercer Airport (Google Street View) / Canva
Sign at an entrance to Trenton Mercer Airport (Google Street View) / Canva

Breeze Airways adds new flights from Trenton Mercer Airport

Now, starting this Wednesday, Sept. 30, more destinations will be added.

Breeze Airways will start offering nonstop flights to Vero Beach, Florida on Wednesdays and Saturdays, while nonstop service to Fort Myers, Florida are set to launch on Jan. 8, 2027.

One-way flights for both of these destinations begin at $89.

New Jersey travelers can fly nonstop to Florida for $89

Passengers may also want to take advantage of the airline’s BreezeThru option on other flights. These flights include a quick stop at an airport along the way to your destination.

But, with the BreezeThru option, passengers just hang out on the same plane during a scheduled stop, rather than changing planes or recheck bags. These are different from connecting flights, which include a plane change at the connecting airport.

If a passenger chooses to get off the plane during a BreezeThru flight, they’ll need their boarding pass and ID to board again.

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Filed Under: Ewing
Categories: New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey

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