🐢 A severely injured Northern map turtle was brought to a Hunterdon County wildlife refuge after being hit by a car — and began laying eggs during her examination.

💔 The mother turtle later died from her injuries, leaving 11 eggs whose fate was uncertain.

❤️ Then came the miracle: All 11 eggs hatched, and the baby turtles were released into the wild where their mother was found.

PITTSTOWN — Out of heartbreak comes a heartwarming story about a miraculous survival.

Thanks to a NJ wildlife refuge, 11 baby turtles get a second chance at life after their mother died from injuries sustained when she was hit by a car (Woodlands Wildlife Refuge via Facebook) Thanks to a NJ wildlife refuge, 11 baby turtles get a second chance at life after their mother died from injuries sustained when she was hit by a car (Woodlands Wildlife Refuge via Facebook)

Injured New Jersey turtle lays 11 eggs

Back in June, a good Samaritan brought a severely injured Northern map turtle that was hit by a car, to the Woodlands Wildlife Refuge in Pittstown, Hunterdon County for treatment.

The refuge is known for receiving, rehabilitating, and releasing injured and orphaned native wildlife, according to its mission statement.

ALSO READ: Somerset County police rescue python trapped inside a car

Thanks to a NJ wildlife refuge, 11 baby turtles get a second chance at life after their mother died from injuries sustained when she was hit by a car (Woodlands Wildlife Refuge via Facebook) Thanks to a NJ wildlife refuge, 11 baby turtles get a second chance at life after their mother died from injuries sustained when she was hit by a car (Woodlands Wildlife Refuge via Facebook)

During the turtle’s arrival and initial examination, she began laying eggs right there in the box. She laid a total of 11 eggs.

The wildlife refuge staff place the eggs in an incubation substrate and cared for them throughout the summer months.

Thanks to a NJ wildlife refuge, 11 baby turtles get a second chance at life after their mother died from injuries sustained when she was hit by a car (Woodlands Wildlife Refuge via Facebook) Thanks to a NJ wildlife refuge, 11 baby turtles get a second chance at life after their mother died from injuries sustained when she was hit by a car (Woodlands Wildlife Refuge via Facebook)

Mother turtle dies, but her eggs survive

Sadly, the mother turtle died from her injuries. It wasn’t clear if her eggs would even hatch.

Then, a miracle happened. “This week, we can share wonderful news: All 11 eggs hatched,” the refuge wrote on its Facebook page.

They were successfully released back into the habitat where their mother was found, and have all been given a second chance at life in the wild.

Thanks to a NJ wildlife refuge, 11 baby turtles get a second chance at life after their mother died from injuries sustained when she was hit by a car (Woodlands Wildlife Refuge via Facebook) Thanks to a NJ wildlife refuge, 11 baby turtles get a second chance at life after their mother died from injuries sustained when she was hit by a car (Woodlands Wildlife Refuge via Facebook)

11 baby turtles get a second chance in NJ

“It’s incredible to see New Jersey’s habitats supporting such diverse wildlife, including the beautiful Northern map turtle,” the refuge wrote.

According to the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection’s Division of Fish and Wildlife, the map turtle has a shell that looks like a map of waterways on the turtle’s back.

They are usually active from June through August in the state, prefer large bodies of water, and are typically found in the Delaware River from Delaware Water Gap south to Trenton.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom