🐍 A 3-foot ball python was found trapped in the grill of a car at a home on Oakland Avenue in Franklin Township.

🚔 Police had to remove part of the vehicle, including the front bumper, to safely reach and free the snake.

⚠️ Officials are reminding residents never to release exotic pets into the wild and to contact an animal shelter if they can no longer care for them.

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — Talk about slithering into some trouble, as a snake became trapped in the grill of a car in Somerset County.

Franklin Township police safely removed a 3-foot ball python from the grill of a car (Franklin Township PD) Franklin Township police safely removed a 3-foot ball python from the grill of a car (Franklin Township PD)

Snake trapped in car grill in Franklin Township

On Monday, September 14, Franklin Township police officers responded to a home on Oakland Avenue after receiving a report that a snake, yes a snake, was stuck in grill of a vehicle, according to Public Safety Director Lloyd Fredericks.

When they arrived, the officers removed portions of the car, including the front bumper, to reach the snake. Eventually they were able to free the reptile.

Franklin Township police safely removed a 3-foot ball python from the grill of a car (Franklin Township PD) Franklin Township police safely removed a 3-foot ball python from the grill of a car (Franklin Township PD)

3-foot ball python rescued from NJ car

This was no ordinary garter snake. Animal control officers identified it as a three-foot long ball python.

Ball pythons are non-venomous and native to West and Central Africa. They get their name from their primary defense mechanism, known as the “ball” defense. When the snakes are scared or feel threatened, they curl tightly into a ball with their head tucked safely in the middle.

Franklin Township police safely removed a 3-foot ball python from the grill of a car (Franklin Township PD) Franklin Township police safely removed a 3-foot ball python from the grill of a car (Franklin Township PD)

Officials warn NJ residents not to release exotic snakes

It’s not clear where the snake came from or who it belongs to but local officials are reminding residents to never release an exotic animal into the wild.

“It is not only illegal but also poses a threat to native species and pets. Anyone who has a pet snake they are no longer able to or willing to care for is urged to contact the Franklin Township Animal Shelter to surrender the animal,” Fredericks said.

The Franklin Township Animal Shelter can be contacted at 732-873-2500, ext. 6255.