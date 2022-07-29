Franklin Twp, NJ cops save woman after car plunges into canal

For many, it's your worst nightmare. You lose control of your car and end up off the road sinking into a nearby canal, river, or lake.

This is exactly what happened to 23-year-old Sara Goyal.

Traveling near Jacques Lane in Franklin Township, her car veered off the road and into the Delaware & Raritan Canal.

I used to pass through this area often taking the back roads through central NJ to my job in Morris County. The water is relatively close to the road and it's easy to see how this could happen.

In the case of this young driver, she kept her head while in a dangerous situation of a sinking car.

Calling 911 where Police Dispatcher Ryan Howarth walked her through using the window break tool in her car to smash the window and escape.

Once out of the car, Franklin Township Police Officers Brian Quigley, Lauren Gregory, and Keshawn James helped get her safely back on land.

Proud to honor these officers, the 911 dispatcher, and all the members of the Franklin Township Police department for this #BlueFriday.

Special should out to civilian Sara Goyal who was treated for minor injuries and released on the screen.

She had the smarts to carry the window break tool in her car. This is a simple potentially life-saving device that you hope you never need, but if you need it you'll be thankful you have it.

