You're heading to school to pick up your kid, when you see an older man collapse in from of the school.

A few weeks ago, Secaucus police received a call about a senior citizen who was unresponsive in front of an elementary school.

Officer Emmanuel Mikros was the first to arrive on the scene and immediately determined that the 77-year-old man, had no pulse.

With the confidence of his extensive professional training and measured strength, Officer Mikros immediately began CPR on the man.

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Officer performs CPR while good Samaritan steps in to help

While he was trying to get the man's heart beating again, local resident Melvin Chettum, who was the one who called the police when he saw the elderly man on the ground.

After CPR attempts were insufficient, Officer Mirkos pivoted to using an Automated External Defibrillator, AED.

After the first shock, Mikros continued to administer CPR, and was helped by Chettum during the process.

Photo by Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash Photo by Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash loading...

AED and teamwork help save a life in Secaucus

The two continued this until Secaucus University Hospital’s EMTs arrived and gave the man a second shock, and his pulse was restored. He was then transported to the hospital.

At the time this story was released, the man was in the hospital in stable condition.

Secaucus Police Chief Dennis Miller had this to say about his Officer:

"I am extremely proud of Police Officer Mikros’ actions, which are reinforced by the training provided by our department."

Cheif Miller also had praise for the good Samaritan, saying:

"I also want to commend Melvin Chettum who was just passing by and stopped to help another resident in need."

Thank you to Officer Emmanuel Mikros for springing into action and saving an elderly man, and with the help of a local resident and good training, prevented a tragedy.

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

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