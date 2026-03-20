Police officers will be the first to tell you that there is nothing "routine" about their jobs.

Sure there are slower times, quiet times where they are on duty but nothing happens that requires engagement.

When a police officer pulls over a car for a traffic stop, the last word that should be used is routine. The officers don't know who is behind the wheel or what their intentions might be until he approaches the vehicle and gets eyes on the driver.

That said, sometimes it's what's happening in the immediate areas of the stop that prevents it from being called routine.

Photo via Medford Lakes PD on Facebook Photo via Medford Lakes PD on Facebook loading...

NJ officer hears crash, finds car submerged in lake

Medford Lakes Police Officer Jake Tapia was conducting a traffic stop on Stokes Road early in the morning on March 8th when he heard a loud crash, which was followed by a women screaming for help.

Officer Tapia jumped into action to investigate, and quickly discovered that a car had left the roadway, and crashed into Ballinger Lake.

Somehow, the car launched 30 feet into the lake.

Photo via Medford Lakes PD on Facebook Photo via Medford Lakes PD on Facebook loading...

Heroic rescue: officer jumps into water without hesitation

Officer Tapia immediately radioed for additional emergency resources, and then literally jumped into the lake.

After swimming 30 feet into the lake, the Officer quickly grabbed the victim, a 25-year-old woman, and assisted her back to the shoreline to safety.

Shortly after, the woman from Lumberton was treated by EMS at the scene, and transported to a hospital.

In a statement, The Medford Lakes Police Department had this to say about their Officer:

“The Medford Lakes Police Department commends Officer Tapia for his decisive actions and bravery. His quick response and willingness to enter the water without hesitation were instrumental in safely rescuing the driver.”

The woman was unharmed, and the crash is still under investigation.

Thank you to Medford Lakes Officer Jake Tapia for jumping into action without hesitation, and helping a woman in need out of the water and to safety.

He is our Blue Friday honoree this week.

Which states have the most expensive electric bills? The average total electricity cost in the United States last year was $1,820. That was an increase of $110, or 6.4%, from 2024.

Source: Energy Information Administration via the Joint Economic Committee Democrats

Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

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