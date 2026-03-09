Hero cop dives into icy Medford Lakes crash scene to save trapped driver
🔴 A police officer jumped into the icy waters of Ballinger Lake before dawn to save a trapped driver.
🔴 Officer Jake Tapia heard the crash and a woman screaming for help, then rushed into the frigid lake.
MEDFORD LAKES — A local police officer is credited with jumping into cold waters to save a woman's life after a frightening crash.
It happened around 5 a.m. Sunday at Ballinger Lake near the intersection of Stokes Road and Lenape Trail, according to Medford Lakes police.
A 25-year-old woman from Lumberton, driving a Toyota, went off the road and flipped over. The vehicle, on its roof, went into the lake's icy waters and traveled around 30 feet, police said.
Nearby, Officer Jake Tapia heard the loud crash — and then, a woman's cries for help.
According to police, Tapia rushed to the lake and immediately went in. He swam to the driver and pulled her to shore.
"His quick response and willingness to enter the water without hesitation were instrumental in safely rescuing the driver," police said.
Miraculously, the woman was not seriously injured. Other first responders got there soon after. She was treated by EMS and briefly hospitalized for an evaluation before she was released.
The Toyota has been removed from the lake, but it's still not clear what caused the crash. Police are investigating what happened.
