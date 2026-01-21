🚨 Burlington County landlord accused of chloroform assaults against two tenants.

🚨 Craig Cardella faces 72 criminal counts, including kidnapping and sexual contact.

🚨 Investigators say chloroform, masks and a camcorder were found in a safe.

MANSFIELD (Burlington) — A Burlington County landlord is charged with using chloroform on his tenants so he could molest them, according to authorities.

The investigation into 60-year-old Craig Cardella began over two years ago, said Burlington County Prosecutor Lachia Bradshaw.

Last month, a grand jury indicted Cardella on 72 individual counts, including 17 counts of first-degree kidnapping, 18 counts of third-degree aggravated criminal sexual contact, 18 counts of third-degree invasion of privacy, 18 counts of third-degree endangering, and fourth-degree stalking.

On Thursday, Cardella pleaded not guilty in Superior Court in Burlington County. His case now goes to trial.

Chloroform, masks and camcorder found inside home, authorities say

Prosecutors said he separately assaulted two victims who rented rooms at his Mansfield home. Investigators found that each victim was assaulted for several months.

According to authorities, one male victim came forward in December 2024. He told the Mansfield police that he woke up in the middle of the night to find Cardella in bed with him.

Cardella was molesting the man while holding a mask over the renter's mouth and nose, prosecutors said.

Investigators later searched the Mansfield residence and found a safe located in Cardella's closet. Inside the safe were two bottles filled with chloroform, prescription sleep medication, medical masks, and a camcorder, prosecutors said. Authorities said that Cardella used the chloroform to stop the renters from waking up.

