🔴 A 23-year-old Ocean County man pleaded guilty to aggravated assault after pointing a handgun at a victim in Berkeley Township in 2024.

🔴 He also admitted to an armed robbery in 2025

🔴 Prosecutors are seeking up to 10 years in state prison when he is sentenced this spring.

BERKELEY TOWNSHIP — A young Ocean County man pleaded guilty to aggravated assault in connection with an incident that happened in Berkeley Township nearly two years ago, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced.

Authorities also said Shakim Varick, 23, pled guilty to an unrelated robbery charge in connection with an incident that occurred in 2025, also in the township.

Robert Taylor Basketball Courts, 3rd Avenue, Berkeley Township (Google Street View/OCPO via Facebook) Robert Taylor Basketball Courts, 3rd Avenue, Berkeley Township (Google Street View/OCPO via Facebook) loading...

Aggravated assault with handgun at Manitou Park basketball courts

On May 30, 2024, officers from the Berkeley Township Police Department were called to the basketball courts on Third Avenue in the Manitou Park section for a report of an aggravated assault with a handgun.

One person was at the courts when a second individual, later identified as Varick, pointed a gun at him, Billhimer said.

On June 17, 2024, Varick was taken into custody at his home in South Toms River. He was served with the charge via summons pending upcoming appearances in Ocean County Superior Court.

ALSO READ: Bayonne family heartbreak sparks statewide ticket blitz

Armed robbery reported at Eastern Soccer Complex in 2025

Seven months later, on Jan. 13, 2025, Berkeley Township police responded to the area of the Eastern Soccer Complex for a report of an armed robbery.

Officials said the victim had arranged to meet a man, later identified as Varick, at the soccer complex to conduct a business transaction. But when Varick arrived, he pointed a gun, demanded more money, and threatened the victim if he didn’t comply, Billhimer said.

The victim ran away and called the police.

Varick was once again arrested at his home and taken to the Ocean County Jail, where he has been since that date.

Sentencing date set in Ocean County Superior Court

Varick is expected to be sentenced on April 17, 2026. The state is seeking 18 months in New Jersey State Prison, with 18 months of parole ineligibility for the aggravated assault charge, and 10 years in prison for the robbery charge.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom