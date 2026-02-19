🚗 Goal Zero initiative targets speeding, impaired & distracted driving

Goal Zero New Jersey is a statewide high-visibility law enforcement initiative aimed at reaching zero traffic-related injuries and fatalities.

Launched by the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police and spearheaded by Patrolman Matthew Menosky of the Holmdel Township Police Department, this program combines patrols with public awareness to combat impaired, distracted, and speeding driving, as well as other dangerous driving behaviors.

High-visibility police patrols target NJDOT High Injury Network roadways

On Monday, Feb. 23, participating law enforcement agencies with listed roadways in the New Jersey Department of Transportation High Injury Network will be conducting a Goal Zero initiative from 3 to 7 p.m.

Such roadways include Lacey Road in Toms River, Cedar Bridge Avenue in Lakewood, St. Georges Avenue in Linden, Bergen Street in Newark, Morris Avenue in Union, Stokes Avenue in Ewing, and more.

10th anniversary of fatal New Jersey Turnpike crash inspires enforcement effort

The February 23rd Goal Zero detail is dedicated to Tim and Bridget O’Donnell, which will be the 10th anniversary of the crash that took both their lives, Menosky said.

On Feb. 22, 2016, at approximately 3:19 p.m., a routine commute home ended in tragedy for the O’Donnell family of Bayonne.

“Beloved husband, father, friend, and teacher, Tim O’Donnell, and his beautiful, precious 5-year-old daughter Bridget, lost their lives in a horrific car crash,” Menosky said.

The 48-year-old O’Donnell was rolling up to a toll booth on the New Jersey Turnpike near Interchange 14C in Jersey City when an impaired, reckless driver slammed the car from behind at a high rate of speed, sending the car through the toll and into oncoming traffic on the other side.

O’Donnell was killed instantly, and little Bridget died en route to the hospital.

The driver, Scott Hahn, 39, of Hamilton, was convicted on two counts of aggravated manslaughter, two counts of death by auto, and two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance. He is serving a 29-year prison sentence.

However, it was only after this crash that witnesses came forward to tell their stories of how they saw the driver speeding and weaving in and out of traffic minutes in the minutes leading up to the fatal crash, Menosky said.

Bayonne family turns tragedy into traffic safety advocacy

Since then, Pam O’Donnell, the wife and mother of the victims, has become a powerhouse in the traffic safety community.

Her work with the Catch You Later Foundation has become instrumental in putting a human face on the consequences of impaired and distracted driving in New Jersey.

The mission of the foundation is to spread awareness of the NJ State #77 Aggressive Driving Program. Had these witnesses been aware of the program, perhaps they would have utilized it, and a state trooper could have been in the area and arrested the driver before he recklessly murdered two innocent people, a website statement reads.

Pam released a video she made with the New Jersey Department of Transportation speaking about her loss, and how important that more needs to be done to curb impaired driving and speeding.

“When you lose someone unexpectedly, and you get that phone call, or that knock on the door, it just changes everything about you,” O’Donnell said in the video.

A candlelight vigil will be held on Sunday, Feb. 22, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Richard Korpi Ice Rink at Bayonne High School in honor of Tim and Bridget O’Donnell.

Pam is inviting all to come and share their story.

Goal Zero statistics

On Jan. 16, 73 New Jersey police agencies with 208 officers total, stopped over 1,500 vehicles resulting in 6 DWI arrests, and numerous dangerous violations issued for speeding, reckless driving, careless driving, cell phone violations, and seat belt summons, Menosky reported.

On Dec. 23, 40 agencies with 119 officers conducted over 700 stops, which led to two DWI arrests and numerous dangerous violations issued.

November 26th was dedicated to Officer Jason Marles from the Ocean Gate Police Department, Menosky said. He was killed in a crash after working a DWI enforcement detail on Thanksgiving Eve on the Garden State Parkway. Around 100 agencies participated with over 2,200 stops and seven DWI arrests.

As Goal Zero continues to grow and more and more agencies get involved, “my goal is to have this go nationwide, recognizing victims of these crashes to bring a face and story to these tragedies while hopefully preventing future deaths on our roads,” Menosky said.

