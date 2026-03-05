⚖️ Vineland man sentenced in killing of South Jersey mom of five

A Vineland man who admitted to killing a mother of five in South Jersey will spend decades in prison.

Eric Bundy-Johnson was sentenced to 30 years with no parole after pleading guilty in November to murder, attempted murder and two weapons offenses.

In 2024, the 35-year-old Bundy-Johnson opened fire on a parked car in Millville, shooting Bonnie Hitchens, of Bridgeton, multiple times.

The 41-year-old Hitchens — known to loved ones as “Bon-Bon” — died shortly after.

A man in the car was also shot and badly wounded, but survived.

Family members identified the surviving victim as Hitchens' long-time boyfriend, as previously reported by 6ABC Action News.

Bonnie Hitchens was shot and killed in October 2024 in Millville by Eric Bundy-Johnson

Prosecutors say dispute erupted before gunfire

Another defendant in the case, Francesca Delvalle, is still facing charges of hindering apprehension and tampering with evidence, Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said on Thursday.

On Oct. 26, 2024, Delvalle was driving a car with Bundy-Johnson as a passenger and pulled up to the victim's vehicle, outside a Millville convenience store.

A verbal fight erupted before Bundy-Johnson opened fire, according to police records.

Delavalle told police after her arrest that she and Bundy-Johnson have a child together.

Francesca Delvalle is charged with hindering and tampering

She accused Hitchens of sleeping with Bundy-Johnson. The now convicted killer then got out of the car, and fired four shots into the driver’s side of the other vehicle.

He later told officers that he had “blacked out” when he fired his gun.

Victim remembered by family as ‘life of the party’

“Bon-Bon was the life of any party or occasion. She loved to make people laugh and smile and loved to dance to any kind of music,” Hitchens’ online obituary said.

Her surviving family includes four daughters, a son, as well as her own mother, siblings, and other loved ones.

