Crackdown hits NJ smoke shops as owner accused of selling black-market cannabis

Crackdown hits NJ smoke shops as owner accused of selling black-market cannabis

Outside of MrGreenFlower in South Hackensack, South Hackensack police shield (MrGreenFlower/South Hackensack police)

🚨Illegal marijuana products were seized from a dispensary in South Hackensack

🚨Crackdown highlights growing enforcement against illegal weed sales in NJ

SOUTH HACKENSACK — The owner of an unlicensed marijuana dispensary surrendered to police after it was shut down.

Police and undercover DEA agents on March 9 found illegal marihuana and THC products were openly being sold at Mr. Green Flower on Route 46. The shop described itself as a "full blown dispensary," according to municipal police.

The state Cannabis Regulatory Commission does not list any legal dispensaries in South Hackensack, and there is only one licensed shop in neighboring Hackensack.

Three days after the visit, uniformed officers and agents returned and removed all illegal items displayed in plain sight, including 75 pounds of marijuana, plus 150 pounds each of marijuana vape devices and marijuana pre-rolls.

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Youngjae Kim, 52, of Fort Lee, surrendered to South Hackensack police on Wednesday and was charged with first-degree manufacturing, distributing, and/or dispensing marijuana in the amount of 25 pounds.

Police Chief James Donatello told Independent Online News, which was first to report the incident, that Kim was released pending a court hearing.

South Hackensack police said the DEA's New Jersey office has been cracking down on smoke shops that sell unregulated drugs. Because cannabis is still illegal under federal law a store's supply must come from a state-licensed vendor.

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Average NJ gas prices as of March 31, 2026

AAA Fuel Prices website's average of New Jersey metro areas, comparing gas prices on March 12 to a month and a year ago. As of March 31, the average for regular gas was $3.927, a bit lower than the national average of $4.018. In New Jersey, the average was up more than 4 cents from a week prior, and more than a dollar from a month before.

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Filed Under: Bergen County, Crime, Fort Lee, South Hackensack
Categories: New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey

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