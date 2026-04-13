Before I came back to NJ 101.5 last August, I had a few months where things were quiet on the radio front in New Jersey and over in Philly. Quiet enough that my phone started ringing from other places.

Charlotte. Raleigh. Two separate conversations with two separate radio stations in North Carolina. I did the interviews. I listened to their stations carefully and gave their managers honest thoughts on how to improve their programming. I went far enough down the road that I had to actually think about it — not as a hypothetical, but as a real decision Linda and I would have to make about our lives.

I did not take either job. I came home to NJ 101.5 instead, which is exactly where I belong. But I spent enough time with those numbers — housing, taxes, cost of living — that they are still sitting in my head. And every time I read about another wave of New Jersey residents heading south, I think about what I saw.

What $500,000 buys you there

The median home price in Charlotte right now is around $415,000. In Raleigh it is around $426,000. That means $500,000 is not the ceiling — it is well above the median. It buys you a serious house. A newer construction home in a desirable suburb. Four bedrooms, three baths, a two-car garage, a backyard worth using. In some neighborhoods, a finished basement and a covered porch on top of that.

In and around New Jersey, $500,000 is a starting point for a conversation. In many parts of the state it gets you something modest. In Bergen, Morris or Essex County it barely qualifies as entry-level. The median home price in New Jersey sits around $584,000 — and that is the middle. Half the homes in the state cost more than that.

What $500,000 buys you here

The house math is only the beginning. The part that really stings is what comes after you buy it.

New Jersey's effective property tax rate is 1.77 percent — the highest in the country. On a $500,000 home that is roughly $8,850 a year, and the statewide average bill has already pushed past $9,800. North Carolina's effective property tax rate is 0.62 percent. On the same $500,000 home — the better house you bought for less money — that is about $3,100 a year.

The difference is more than $5,700 annually. Every single year. That is before you factor in that North Carolina has a flat income tax rate of 3.99 percent — dropping further — while New Jersey's top rate hits 10.75 percent. That is before you factor in car insurance, which costs the average NJ driver about $3,400 a year compared to roughly $1,600 in North Carolina. That is before the tolls.

Add it up and the gap between living in New Jersey and living in Charlotte or Raleigh is not a number. It is a lifestyle.

What I found out about those cities

I want to be fair here, because during those months I paid real attention to both places. Charlotte feels like a city — South End, NoDa, Plaza Midwood, Dilworth. Real neighborhoods with restaurants and music and a downtown that works. Raleigh has the Research Triangle, Apple, Google, a university ecosystem that brings in young energy and jobs. The weather is genuinely good — not Florida humid, not the frozen tundra —this past winter fresh in our minds.

Both cities are growing fast because people from New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania keep arriving and discovering what the math already told them.

I have my own South Carolina data point too. In May of 2020, at the peak of COVID, Linda and I drove down to Charleston for over a week. Our reason was straightforward — South Carolina was still largely open when New Jersey was not. Open restaurants. Open bars. Folly Beach was packed and alive while the Jersey Shore sat empty. I liked it there. I liked the pace, the vibe, the waterfront. I remember thinking, I could live here. And what your money buys you in Charleston versus here is its own kind of revelation.

Our home — 33 years and counting | photo by EJ Our home — 33 years and counting | photo by EJ loading...

So why didn't I go

Because of thirty-three years in the same house. Because of raising two kids here. Because of the friends we have known since before any of this happened. Because holiday and summer weekend gatherings are not a flight away.

When I thought about it honestly — really honestly — I realized I would rather leave the business I love than leave the home, the family, and the community we have spent a lifetime building. That is what kept me here. Not the taxes. Not the property values. Not the math — which, as I have just laid out, loses badly.

I made peace with that. I am genuinely glad I stayed. I am exactly where I want to be.

People leaving New Jersey are not leaving because they want to. They are leaving because the math eventually wins. I just happened to be one of the ones for whom it did not.

At least not yet.

LOOK: Here's where people in every state are moving to most Stacker analyzed the Census Bureau's 2019 American Community Survey data to determine the three most popular destinations for people moving out of each state. Gallery Credit: Amanda Silvestri





