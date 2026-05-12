✅LGBTQ+ advocates are furious after rainbow-painted town hall steps were removed

✅Its removal comes less than a month before Pride Month

✅Mayor Susan McCarthy said cracked concrete creates a safety and liability issue

WEST ORANGE — LGBTQ+ advocates are upset that the colorful "rainbow steps" painted on the steps to an Essex County town hall have been removed for maintenance less than a month before Pride Month begins in June.

Mayor Susan McCarthy is facing criticism for the timing of the removal of the steps that have been in place since 2022. Wear and tear to the stairs has created an immediate need for “necessary restoration and repair work” as Memorial Day approaches and a ceremony that is expected to draw a large crowd.

The Democratic mayor is well aware of how this looks.

"I want to acknowledge directly how uncomfortable the timing of this may seem, given that we are soon to proclaim June as Pride Month and I understand why it raises concerns," McCarthy said. "The Township continues to have a deep respect for the LGBTQIA+ community. My Administration is already working with the Human Relations Commission on a meaningful Pride event in June, and I want to assure you that your voice matters, and I am listening."

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Petition demands commitment to return pride steps

The West Orange Pride Committee has expressed criticism about the lack of warning about the steps, which member Brielle Winslow-Majette said in a video are intended to let members of the LGBTQIA+ community know they are safe. Majette is concerned they will not be repainted once the repairs are complete.

McCarthy pointed out that entire chunks of grout were missing between the concrete and granite steps, and there is uneven, cracked concrete. She took responsibility for the poor communication about the steps, but reiterated that the work had to be done because of the potential liability. McCarthy also said there is a discussion about what will take the place of the rainbow steps.

"What is currently under consideration is the installation of LED colored lights that would reflect the many values of inclusion, respect, and partnerships that define our West Orange community. The goal is intended to move forward together," McCarthy said.

An online petition by "the West Orange Community" was posted seeking a written commitment to permanently repaint the steps with a date for completion.

"When community members expressed how hurt LGBTQ+ families were, you responded that those feelings were “not fair” because a Pride event is being planned. Respectfully, an event does not replace the need for visible, permanent representation at town hall. The Pride steps are an everyday affirmation that LGBTQ+ residents belong here," read the petition.

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