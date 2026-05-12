☑️A planned ICE detention center in Roxbury has been delayed

☑️State officials say the giant warehouse site lacks enough water, sewage, and power

☑️ICE can install fencing and security while environmental reviews move forward

ROXBURY — Work on a planned U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention center at a Morris County warehouse was delayed as the state was about to go to court seeking an injunction against the project.

ICE, the state, and Roxbury Township have agreed to a "joint stipulation" which requires an environmental review of the property along Route 46 under the National Environmental Policy Act. ICE was moving forward with work on the 470,000-square- foot facility without the review.

Both sides were due in federal court on the state's request for an injunction against the project. New Jersey Monitor, which was first to report on the joint stipulation, reported ICE was planning to open the new facility as early as June.

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Roxbury warehouse bought by ICE for detention center - Inside of empty warehouse bought as ICE Processing Facility in Roxbury (Photo via njoag.gov) loading...

ICE detention center could strain utilities

Gov. Mikie Sherrill, New Jersey Attorney General Jennifer Davenport, and Roxbury Mayor Shawn Potillo, in a joint statement, said they have demanded that the Department of Homeland Security slow down on the project. They contend the site in the Ledgewood section of Roxbury cannot handle the water, sewage, and power needed to run the facility.

"We’ve been clear from the beginning that the Department of Homeland Security’s proposed ICE detention facility in Roxbury will harm the community and won’t do anything to make us safer. If the Department of Homeland Security conducts a proper analysis, it will discover that this industrial warehouse is no place for a detention center. If DHS continues to plow ahead after conducting its further analysis, we will return to court to seek relief immediately," they said.

The agreement does allow some work to continue, including the installation of a fence, security cameras, and lighting that reflects away from the adjoining streets and properties. An alarm system may also be installed, maintenance on the building may continue, and limited custodial services may take place.

The facility is one of 11 warehouses purchased by the agency and previous director Kristi Noem for $1.074 billion.

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