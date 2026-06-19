⚠️ A Morris County driver who admitted to a fatal pedestrian crash was sentenced to probation after nearly a year in jail.

➡️ Matthew Vining pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide in the death of 54-year-old Patricia Smith Barrett.

🔴 Family sat in court as the victim's husband described the lasting impact of her death.

It was an emotional hearing as a 29-year-old Morris County man who admitted to killing a pedestrian with his pickup truck was sentenced to probation after a year in county jail.

In May, Matthew Vining, of Chatham Township, pleaded guilty to third-degree vehicular homicide, and a traffic violation for failure to maintain a lane in the deadly winter crash in Chatham Borough.

Family and friends of the victim, Patricia Smith Barrett, filled the courtroom on Thursday.

The 54-year-old woman was a married mother of four, a beloved sibling and an aunt to two dozen nieces and nephews, according to her obituary.

Judge orders probation after fatal Chatham crash

Morris County Superior Court Judge Stephen J. Taylor sentenced Vining to three years' probation, after serving 364 days in jail, as well as 80 hours of community service.

He will also have his license suspended for six months once he completes his term in Morris County jail.

New Jersey Hills reported that Vining said that he “accepted full responsibility” for the crash.

“I’m very, very sorry,” Vining said.

The judge also noted that Vining had stayed with the victim and had called 911 immediately after the incident.

On Jan. 2, just after noon, police and first responders were called to Fairmount Avenue, where Vining’s Ford F-150 had struck Barrett.

Police found Vining holding the victim, who was unresponsive and semi-conscious, in a nearby front yard, according to an affidavit filed by investigators.

Morris County, NJ (Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) Morris County, NJ (Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration)

Victim's family describes life after Patricia Barrett's death

Barrett died several days later at the hospital.

Her husband read a victim impact statement in court on Thursday.

“We are forever, fundamentally broken,” Dan Barrett said, as reported by New Jersey Hills, adding that what Vining did was a “reckless, violent act.”

The Barretts were married for more than 25 years before the victim’s death.

“Patti was a lover of people. Her network of friends spanned every stage of her life. Her humor was prodigious, and she mastered the laugh that drew tears,” according to her obituary.

“Everyone felt special in her presence, and she would say it was because they were special to her.”

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